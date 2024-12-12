America's Most Popular Stuffed Crust Pizza Is Making a Major Comeback

In late 2023, Little Caesars launched a new limited-edition spin on its classic stuffed crust pizza that quickly won the hearts of many fans. The beloved pie is finally returning to menus for a second run more than a year after its debut, but customers will need to act fast in order to snag one.

Little Caesars just announced that its Stuffed Crazy Crust will relaunch at participating stores nationwide on Dec. 16. The pizza chain crafts this returning favorite by folding gooey cheese inside its signature dough, brushing it with a garlic butter-flavored spread, and finishing it with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

The option first hit menus in late November 2023 as a new variation on the stuffed crust pizzas that Little Caesars has sold periodically for decades. Soon after, glowing reviews began pouring in for the Stuffed Crazy Crust.

"This pizza is amazing," one fan raved in an X post after the 2023 launch.

"You guys have got to quit tempting me I'm trying to eat better LOL," another X user wrote.

Like in 2023, the Stuffed Crazy Crust will only stick around temporarily before leaving menus again, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long to order the limited-time pizza. A large Stuffed Crazy Crust pizza will sell for $9.49, which Little Caesars touted as more affordable than the stuffed crust options at other national pizza chains.

For comparison, Pizza Hut's large cheese stuffed crust pizza is currently selling for $18.99 near me in central New Jersey. Meanwhile, Papa Johns' large stuffed crust cheese pizza costs $19.50 in my area.

"We're always looking for ways to bring incredible value and flavor to our customers, and Stuffed Crazy Crust is the perfect example," Greg Hamilton, Little Caesars' chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Not only is it packed with bold taste, but at $9.49, it's the most affordable stuffed crust option compared to any other national pizza chain—making it easier than ever to treat your taste buds without breaking the bank."

The Stuffed Crazy Crust isn't the only exciting innovation to roll out at Little Caesars recently. This past fall, the chain was spotted testing a new Bacon Crust Pizza at select locations in the Indianapolis area. However, Little Caesars did not respond to our queries at the time about whether the limited-edition pizza could get a wider launch in the future.