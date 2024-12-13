Popular Pizza Chain Rapidly Expanding With 150 New Locations in 7 States

If you tried to picture America's top pizza chains, legendary brands such as Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Papa Johns would likely be among the first names to come to mind. However, there's an up-and-coming chain that could give these iconic companies some fresh competition as it plans to grow its footprint exponentially.

Slice House by Tony Gemignani—a San Francisco-based fast-casual chain that serves a variety of pizza styles and other Italian dishes—has a whopping 150 new locations in development right now across at least seven states, per Restaurant Business Magazine. Adding 150 stores would be a huge step for any restaurant chain, even the massive ones. But it's an especially big move for Slice House, as the brand's website indicates that it currently operates just 20 locations across a couple of western states.

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are among the areas where Slice House is working to expand, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. Some of these states will be completely new markets for Slice House, including Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona.

These ambitious expansion plans will introduce Slice House's popular pies to significantly more potential fans in the United States. And new customers will likely discover that these aren't your average chain restaurant pizzas very quickly.

Tony Gemignani is a 13-time World Pizza Champion who trained in Italy and opened his first restaurant—the full-service Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco—in 2009. Not too long after that, he opened his first Slice House location next door as a sister restaurant brand.

The fast-casual concept, which began franchising last year, serves up a variety of popular pizza styles from around the world. There are New York-style, Detroit, Sicilian, and Grandma pies, plus a range of enticing flavor combinations to choose from within each Slice House pizza variety.

For example, customers who prefer the classics can opt for Slice House's New York-style cheese pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Meanwhile, those craving something a little more unique can also order pizzas topped with purple potatoes, barbecue chicken, fig preserves, fresh pineapple, applewood smoked bacon, chorizo, imported pancetta, hot pepper oil, and much, much more.

"For me, if it's made right, I celebrate every style of pizza," Gemignani told Restaurant Business Magazine in a recent interview.