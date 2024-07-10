8 Healthiest Blaze Pizza Menu Orders—and What To Skip

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With nearly 300 locations across America, Blaze Pizza offers fast-casual pizza for those who need something more than fast food and who want to use their short lunch break wisely. A Blaze order moves quickly, as the chain uses an assembly-line baking style similar to what you'd see at Moe's or Chipotle. Founded by Rick and Elise Wetzel of Wetzel's Pretzels, Blaze offers a well-rounded menu to hungry customers whose tastes and nutritional needs run the gamut.

With an empty stomach and little time, it's easy to make some ordering mistakes at these made-to-order fast-casual restaurants—usually of the unhealthy variety. With numerous ingredients and head-swimming build-your-own pizza offerings from which to choose, you can quickly rack up sky-high sodium and saturated fat levels before you've even finished ordering your pie.

Instead of mulling over nutrition labels while a hungry line stretches far behind you, follow our list of the eight healthiest dishes—and four dishes to avoid—from the Blaze Pizza menu. You can now enter the chain's doors well-informed and ready to nourish your body. Don't worry: We looked at macro and micronutrients to show just how deceptive "healthy" dishes can appear. At the same time, certain pizzas that sound unhealthy at face value may serve up some nutritional goodness!

8 'Best' Blaze Pizza Menu Orders

Best: Herbivore Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

At Blaze, 11-inch personal pizzas are the way to go, as they offer smaller portion sizes, which can help with weight management. The 11-inch Herbivore Pizza is a great personal pizza choice as it comes stacked full of veggies that include mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, banana peppers, and fresh arugula. With a low sugar count and only 2 grams of saturated fat per slice, this is one of the healthier options on the menu, and like all things, when eaten in moderation, this pizza can help you achieve your nutritional goals.

Best: Vegetarian Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Like its herbivore counterpart, the Vegetarian Pizza includes a plethora of veggies while also sneaking some into the bake thanks to its gluten-free cauliflower crust. This pizza boasts artichokes, kalamata olives, onions, and spinach—the latter of which is a great source of iron for non-meat-eaters. Iron is an essential nutrient that many of us forget about until we experience the adverse side effects of iron deficiency that, according to a recent study, affects nearly 40% of girls and young women. Remember, you can ask for more spinach (or other iron-containing veggies) for a small fee!

Best: Keto Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

For those who have turned to the keto diet to aid in weight management, Blaze Pizza's Keto Pizza may be a good option to help you stay on track toward your health goals. With only 2 grams of net carbohydrates (aka, total carbohydrates minus fiber), this pizza is made with a gluten-free cauliflower crust. It features 14 grams of protein to help keep you satisfied until your next meal. Many "health foods" on the market that boast the term keto may help your body enter a state of ketosis, but they're often filled with unnecessary saturated fats and sodium. However, this pizza is an excellent example of how keto foods should look when eaten in moderation.

Best: Classic Greek Salad Side

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

We're not head-over-heels for the sodium count of this salad, but we do like that Blaze Pizza's Greek Side Salad offers salad options for those who aren't in the mood for cheesy, doughy pizzas. This salad contains a medley of Greek-inspired veggies that include romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, fresh red onions, and fresh tomatoes. The latter are packed with a little-discussed nutrient called lycopene. Lycopene gives tomatoes their ruby-red coloring while acting as a powerful antioxidant that may help ward off unwanted health outcomes.

Best: Simple Pie

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Although a simple cheese pizza might not be top-of-mind when considering a healthier pizza option, Blaze Pizza's Simple Pie is on the lower end of not only calories but also saturated fat, sugar, and sodium. It is simple with mozzarella, Parmesan, and red sauce—that's it! This cheesy concoction, however, provides 5 grams of protein per slice and less than 1 gram of sugar. Additionally, each slice is less than 300 milligrams of sodium, which not all Blaze Pizza offerings can boast.

Best: Blazed Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

You, like us, may be surprised that the Blazed Barbecue Chicken Pizza earned a spot on our "healthiest" list. Often, barbecue is packed with sodium, saturated fats, and sugars to get consumers hooked. However, this pizza is made with barbecued chicken instead of pork, reducing fat. If you want to decrease your calorie or fat intake further, you can ask your chef to go light on your ranch dressing drizzle—or hold off on it altogether.

Best: Four Cheese Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Like with the Simple Pizza, you don't need to be too wary of cheese. After all, cheese is packed with nutrients such as calcium, which is necessary to prevent bone density loss and serious health outcomes like osteoporosis. We're not saying a slice of Blaze's Four Cheese Pizza will give you strong bones, but it can't hurt. With only 3.5 grams of saturated fat per slice, this pizza boasts four cheeses and an omega-3-rich olive oil swirl. Feel free to add a medley of veggies or lean proteins to boost your nutritional intake further!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: One-Topping Pizza, With Chicken

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, 11-inch pie) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

If none of the premade pizzas strike your fancy, Blaze Pizza offers one- or two-topping build-your-own pizzas. What you stack atop your pie can make or break your health goals. We recommend topping your personal pizza with grilled chicken as it's a low-calorie, low-fat lean meat rich in nutrients like protein and Omega-3 fatty acids. Lean meats such as grilled chicken are also compatible with a slew of heart-healthy diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, which promotes both heart health and weight maintenance.

4 "Worst" Blaze Pizza Menu Orders

Worst: Fast Fire'd Meatballs

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 43 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,950 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 30 g

Blaze Pizza has expanded beyond pizza, offering Fast Fire'd Meatballs for those who want something heartier. However, this pasta and meatball dish provides little nutrition. In just one small bowl, consumers receive a whopping amount of 17 grams of saturated fat and 1,950 milligrams of sodium. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day with an ultimate goal of 1,500 milligrams for the average, healthy adult. This one meal blows that lower end out of the water and eats up nearly 85% of the higher-end daily recommendation. Our opinion? Opt for the personal-sized meatball pizza instead.

Worst: BLT Cobb Salad Entree

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 37 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 18 g

Just because it's a salad doesn't mean it's healthy. For example, Blaze's BLT Cobb Salad Entree contains not only egregious levels of sodium (1,210 milligrams per entree) but also 13 grams of saturated fat. While government organizations like the FDA recommend less than 20 milligrams of saturated fat per day, the AHA takes it one step further, promoting 13 grams or less per day. This salad puts you at 100% of the AHA's daily saturated fat limit, meaning you will have to keep a close lookout on your nutritional intake for the rest of the day.

Worst: Slice of Large Carnivore Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 slice, large pie) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

We'll say it again—portion control is the basis of health. Eating unhealthier foods in moderation is fine, but with Blaze's large pizzas, even one slice may be a bit overboard. One slice of a large Carnivore Pizza contains a whopping 800 milligrams of sodium, which isn't surprising given that it's topped with crumbled meatballs, ham, and pepperoni, a highly processed meat. Not only do cured meats like pepperoni contain egregious amounts of sodium, but international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have labeled processed meats as carcinogens. Whether or not you are aligned with this claim, it's best to cut down on your sodium consumption regardless to protect your heart health.

Worst: Chocolate Brownie

Nutrition (Per 1 dessert) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 21 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 4 g

Okay, this one comes as no surprise. After all, dessert isn't known for its nutritional density. However, just one chocolate brownie contains 33 grams of sugar, the majority of which are added sugars. The FDA's Dietary Guidelines recommend that, on average, healthy women receive no more than 10% of their daily calories from added sugar, which comes out to about 100 calories per day. For men, this is a bit higher at 150 calories. To do the math for you (as Blaze's nutritional calculator doesn't), one chocolate brownie sets you at 30% over your daily added sugar intake limit.