5 Best Bodyweight Exercises That Keep You Stronger Than 30-Year-Olds After 45

Bodyweight training is one of the most effective ways to build lean muscle as you age—especially when you incorporate progressive overload. In order to see real results, it’s essential to challenge your muscles by gradually ramping up reps, sets, or exercise intensity while prioritizing rest and recovery, says Eric North, aka The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the five best bodyweight exercises that will keep you stronger than most 30-year-olds at 45.

“A good bodyweight program for people over 45 should focus on full-body strength, mobility, flexibility, and stability,” North explains. “[Include] exercises like squats, pushups (modified if needed), glute bridges, planks, and side-planks. Consistency is key, so aim for two to four sessions per week, focusing on proper form, controlled movements, and gradual progression. Nothing feels better than learning proper form and understanding how our bodies work. As we get stronger, we can incorporate multiple sets for greater benefits.”

Begin this routine with five to 10 minutes of stretching and mobility work. Then, move into the prescribed bodyweight exercises. After completing them, cool down with some light cardio and/or stretching for five to 10 minutes.

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a go-to strength exercise—for good reason. This simple move fires up your entire lower body—legs and glutes—along with your core.

Begin the exercise by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Use a chair for support, if necessary. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Glute Bridges

Not only does the glute bridge do a stellar job at firing up the glutes and hamstrings, but it also strengthens the lower back and hips, promoting solid balance.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding the bridge at the top for a moment. Use control to lower your hips back to the start position. Perform glute bridges for 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Plank

The plank may seem like a simple bodyweight exercise, but it’s a great test of core strength while engaging the back, shoulders, and entire core.

Begin by placing your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Aim to hold your plank for 60 seconds or more, keeping your core tight throughout.

Side Plank

The beauty of planks? There are plenty of productive variations, including the high plank, forearm plank, plank shoulder taps, plank hip dips, and side plank. The side plank is especially effective at firing up the obliques, improving posture and overall stability.

Begin by lying on your side and placing your elbow below your shoulder. Your feet should be stacked. Lift your hips off the floor so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds on each side.

Pushups

Get ready to engage your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core all in one exercise. The pushup is one of the best bodyweight moves you can do to build muscle, strength, and upper-body endurance.