5 Bodyweight Exercises That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches After 50

The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and it’s the perfect season to get moving! As you age, belly fat tends to accumulate around the midsection. While hormonal shifts play a role, the right strength-training exercises can help tighten and tone your tummy. We spoke with Cori Lefkowith, NASM-CPT, fitness influencer, founder of Redefining Strength, and author of The STRONG System (January 2026), who shares the best bodyweight exercises for belly fat to prioritize after 50—and there’s no better time than the present to get started.

“Bodyweight training counters [some of the natural changes that occur with aging] by helping us build lean muscle, which boosts metabolism, supports better muscle protein synthesis, and improves insulin sensitivity,” Lefkowith explains. “Because most bodyweight exercises are compound movements, they engage multiple large muscle groups at once. This increases calorie burn while also strengthening the core and improving our posture—both of which help our midsection look tighter and more defined.”

An added bonus? Bodyweight exercises typically require less recovery time, so they can be performed more often without over-working the body.

“That makes it easier to stay consistent, which is key for long-term results in both building muscle and losing fat,” Lefkowith adds.

5 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Belly Fat After 50

Keep in mind that, while you can’t spot reduce, performing exercises that engage multiple large muscle groups—including your core—can help you achieve quicker results.

“Moves that work the muscles of your core not only strengthen the muscles underneath but also help mobilize more stored fat from the midsection to be used as energy,” Lefkowith points out. “By focusing on compound movements that engage the core (instead of isolation exercises that only target the abs) you help your body better utilize the fat that’s been mobilized. (Even adding a short walk after your workout can enhance this effect!)”

Perform the exercises below in circuit fashion, taking brief rest breaks between rounds. Lefkowith instructs to complete 30 to 60 seconds of work per move, focusing on control and going through the full range of motion.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers blend cardio and strength training in one fast-paced motion. They give your core—especially your abs—an excellent workout while elevating your heart rate. Expect to activate your shoulders, arms, and legs as well, making it a full-body, calorie-torching move.

Begin by assuming a high plank—legs extended behind you and hands placed below your shoulders. Engage your core. Quickly bring your right knee toward your chest before bringing it back behind you. Bring your left knee up toward your chest. Continue to alternate, maintaining a steady pace and controlled breathing. Perform the exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

Pushups With Knee Tucks

Not only are pushups a killer challenge and workout for your core, but they’re a key indicator of upper-body strength. Plus, this bodyweight move has plenty of variations to choose from—including diamond pushups, knee pushups, incline pushups, weighted pushups, and pushups with knee tucks—depending on your fitness level.

Assume a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your elbows close to your sides and maintain a long, straight body as you lower. As you press back up, bring your right knee in toward your chest, activating your core. Return your leg to a plank position, and repeat with the other knee at the top of the next pushup. Perform the exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

Single-Leg Deadlifts With Knee Drive

The single-leg deadlift with knee drive fires up the core, glutes, and hamstrings while testing your balance and coordination. Although we included the bodyweight version, you can easily incorporate added resistance by holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in one or both hands.

Stand tall, feet hip-distance apart. Shift your body weight onto your left leg, maintaining a slight bend in that knee. Hinge forward at the hips, reaching your arms toward the floor while extending your right leg straight behind you. Maintain a neutral spine and tall chest. Hold at the bottom for a moment before driving your right leg forward and up as you return to standing. Lower your leg with control. Repeat on the other side. Perform the exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

RELATED: 4 Simple Changes That Burn Belly Fat Without Exercise After 406254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bear Crawl

The bear crawl is a total-body exercise that recruits the legs, arms, shoulders, and core—including the obliques and abs—while improving stability.

Begin in a quadruped position with your knees under your hips and your hands under your shoulders. Lift your knees a few inches off the ground while keeping your core engaged and your back flat. Move your left hand and right foot forward. Then, move your right hand and left foot forward. Continue to “crawl,” maintaining steady breath and a tight core throughout. Perform the exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

Crab Walk

As the name suggests, the crab walk requires you to walk like a crab. It may seem a tad silly, but this exercise puts your entire body to work—including your abs—while improving coordination and stability.