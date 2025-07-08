 Skip to content

The 5-Minute Routine That Torches Belly Fat All Day

Just 5 minutes of movement can fire up your metabolism and melt stubborn belly fat.
Published on July 8, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Just five minutes of focused movement can boost your metabolism and kickstart fat burning that lasts for hours. This quick and effective routine combines total-body mobility with heart-pumping movements to help you shed stubborn belly fat and boost your energy fast. And, don’t worry, you can do it anywhere with zero equipment.

This five-minute routine is designed to spike your heart rate, loosen tight muscles, and activate key muscle groups. You can perform it once as a morning wake-up call, stack it before or after a workout, or repeat it throughout the day to keep your body in fat-burning mode. If you have more time, cycle through it two or three times for an even bigger calorie burn.

5-Minute Routine To Burn Belly Fat All Day

Set a timer for five minutes. Complete the following movements in order with minimal rest. Move with intention and stay focused on form.

What you need: This bodyweight workout takes just five minutes and requires no equipment. It’s designed to raise your heart rate, increase daily movement, and help you burn fat fast. You can perform it once in the morning, after a workout, or repeat it two to three times throughout the day to keep your metabolism active.

The Routine:

  1. Bodyweight Squats (1 set of 45 seconds)
  2. High Knees (1 set of 45 seconds)
  3. Inchworm Walkouts (1 set of 45 seconds)
  4. Lateral Lunges (1 set of 45 seconds)
  5. Plank Shoulder Taps (1 set of 45 seconds)
  6. Jumping Jacks (1 set of 1 minute)

Directions:

Complete all six exercises back to back with little to no rest. Focus on quality movement and a steady pace. If you have more time or want a bigger fat-burning boost, rest 30 to 60 seconds and repeat the entire circuit two to three times throughout the day.

How to Do It:

Bodyweight Squats

man doing bodyweight squats on a beach
Shutterstock
  1. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms straight in front of you.
  2. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower down.
  3. Drop until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  4. Push through your heels to return to a standing position.
  5. Repeat for 45 seconds.

High Knees

high knees, concept of HIIT exercises for all-day energy
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your arms at your sides.
  2. Run in place while driving your knees up toward your chest.
  3. Maintain a fast pace and pump your arms to generate momentum.
  4. Land lightly on the balls of your feet.
  5. Repeat for 45 seconds.

Inchworm Walkouts

Side view of handsome fit muscular caucasian man doing inchworms exercise and looking at camera.
Shutterstock
  1. Start standing with your feet hip-width apart.
  2. Bend forward and reach your hands to the floor.
  3. Walk your hands forward until you’re in a high plank.
  4. Hold briefly, then walk your hands back to your feet and stand up.
  5. Repeat for 45 seconds.

Lateral Lunges

woman side lunges, concept of floor exercises for women to sculpt leaner legs
Shutterstock
  1. Stand with your feet together and hands at your chest.
  2. Step out to the right and bend your right knee while keeping your left leg straight.
  3. Push off your right foot to return to center.
  4. Step to the left and repeat.
  5. Alternate sides for 45 seconds.

Plank Shoulder Taps

Group of women doing shoulder taps during a high-intensity interval training at the gym. Three fit caucasian women working out with a cardio routine indoors
Shutterstock
  1. Get into a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders.
  2. Brace your core and keep your hips level.
  3. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand.
  4. Tap your right shoulder with your left hand.
  5. Continue alternating taps for 45 seconds.

Jumping Jacks

jumping jacks, concept of one-minute workout for weight loss
Shutterstock
  1. Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides.
  2. Jump your feet out while raising your arms over your head.
  3. Jump back to the starting position.
  4. Keep a steady rhythm and full range of motion.
  5. Repeat for 1 minute.

How to Use This Routine for Maximum Fat Loss

This five-minute routine works best when it becomes an integral part of your daily routine. With consistency and innovative strategy, these short bursts of movement can lead to noticeable fat loss and increased energy. Use the tips below to maximize the benefits of this quick workout and turn it into a powerful fat-burning tool that fits easily into your daily schedule.

  • Repeat It 2 to 3 Times Per Day: Morning, midday, and evening sessions help keep your heart rate elevated and stay active without needing a complete workout.
  • Stay Consistent: Use this routine daily as part of your warm-up or between long periods of sitting.
  • Pair with Smart Nutrition: Lean proteins, fiber-rich vegetables, and hydration make this routine even more effective.
  • Stack with Walks or Light Cardio: Add a brisk 15-minute walk or low-impact cardio session after this routine to increase calorie burn.
Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS
Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
