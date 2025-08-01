4 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Weight Training After 40

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re ready to say goodbye to stubborn belly fat. The good news? You don’t need fancy gym equipment to start seeing noticeable results. In fact, bodyweight training can be your ticket to success. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares four bodyweight exercises that melt belly fat faster than lifting weights after 40. So put down those dumbbells and let’s get to work.

“Burning belly fat gets harder after 40 because metabolism slows, muscle mass declines, and hormones like estrogen, testosterone, and growth hormone drop—making fat easier to store, especially around the midsection,” says Mr. America Jason Kozma, CPT, Los Angeles personal trainer. “Regular cardio alone often isn’t enough because it doesn’t significantly rebuild muscle or improve insulin sensitivity, both crucial for fat loss at this age.”

Strength-based, classic compound exercises promote greater muscle growth and boost metabolism for longer post-workout. This enhances fat burn even when your body’s at rest.

“They also improve hormonal balance, increase insulin sensitivity, and help preserve lean muscle—key for keeping belly fat in check post-40,” Kozma says.

Below, he outlines four bodyweight exercises that melt belly fat faster than weight training.

4 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

“This exercise works the entire posterior chain, activating major muscles and increasing post-workout calorie burn,” Kozma explains.

Begin standing tall, balancing on your right leg. Maintain square hips and a neutral spine. Start to hinge forward at the hips, reaching your arms toward the floor and sending your left leg straight back behind you. Lower until your torso is parallel to the ground. Press through your right heel to reverse the motion and return to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Squats

“This move engages the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core for full-body metabolic impact,” says Kozma.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Lunges

“This exercise improves lower-body strength, balance, and core activation while burning fat,” Kozma tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart. Step one foot forward. Bring your hands to your hips. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Pull-ups

“This move strengthens the back, arms, and core, enhancing overall metabolism,” Kozma points out.