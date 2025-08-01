 Skip to content

4 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Weight Training After 40

Training with your own body weight can be a useful tool for melting stubborn belly fat.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 1, 2025 | 8:00 AM

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re ready to say goodbye to stubborn belly fat. The good news? You don’t need fancy gym equipment to start seeing noticeable results. In fact, bodyweight training can be your ticket to success. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares four bodyweight exercises that melt belly fat faster than lifting weights after 40. So put down those dumbbells and let’s get to work.

Burning belly fat gets harder after 40 because metabolism slows, muscle mass declines, and hormones like estrogen, testosterone, and growth hormone drop—making fat easier to store, especially around the midsection,” says Mr. America Jason Kozma, CPT, Los Angeles personal trainer. “Regular cardio alone often isn’t enough because it doesn’t significantly rebuild muscle or improve insulin sensitivity, both crucial for fat loss at this age.”

Strength-based, classic compound exercises promote greater muscle growth and boost metabolism for longer post-workout. This enhances fat burn even when your body’s at rest.

“They also improve hormonal balance, increase insulin sensitivity, and help preserve lean muscle—key for keeping belly fat in check post-40,” Kozma says.

Below, he outlines four bodyweight exercises that melt belly fat faster than weight training.

4 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

“This exercise works the entire posterior chain, activating major muscles and increasing post-workout calorie burn,” Kozma explains.

  1. Begin standing tall, balancing on your right leg.
  2. Maintain square hips and a neutral spine.
  3. Start to hinge forward at the hips, reaching your arms toward the floor and sending your left leg straight back behind you.
  4. Lower until your torso is parallel to the ground.
  5. Press through your right heel to reverse the motion and return to the start position.
  6. Repeat on the other side.

5 Standing Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Without Getting on the Floor

Squats

woman doing bodyweight squats, concept of exercises for quicker weight loss
Shutterstock

This move engages the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core for full-body metabolic impact,” says Kozma.

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor.
  2. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat.
  4. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  5. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

4 Simple Changes That Burn Belly Fat Without Exercise After 40

Lunges

Sport And Healthy Lifestyle. Fit black woman doing curtsy lunges with twist, exercising outdoors on basketball stadium. Portrait of confident lady training in wireless earbuds, full body length
Shutterstock

“This exercise improves lower-body strength, balance, and core activation while burning fat,” Kozma tells us.

  1. Stand tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart.
  2. Step one foot forward.
  3. Bring your hands to your hips.
  4. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs.
  5. Keep your upper body straight.
  6. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

6 Daily Standing Moves That Build Strength and Shrink Your Waist

Pull-ups

middle-aged man doing pull-ups
Shutterstock

“This move strengthens the back, arms, and core, enhancing overall metabolism,” Kozma points out.

  1. Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms.
  3. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back.
  4. Slowly lower back to the start position.
  5. Use a machine or a resistance band to decrease the load.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Full length of barefoot lady in sporty outfit practicing side plank star exercise with raised leg near sea during yoga session. If You Can Do This, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most People in Their 30s. Cover

    The One Core Test Most 30-Year-Olds Can’t Pass

  • Young woman passionate about sports exercises outdoors on a running track, listening to music and focusing on her bird dog exercise, showcasing dedication to a healthy lifestyle. 5 Simple Strength Moves That Make You Feel Decades Younger After 40. Cover

    5 Strength Moves That Make You Feel 20 Again

  • Man in fitness wear exercising near Manhattan. Healthy exercises. Active senior man is fitness exercising outdoor. Exercising after retirement. Senior man training legs muscles doing lunges exercise. 4 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Weight Training After 40. Cover

    4 Bodyweight Moves to Shrink Belly Fat Fast

  • A man in a bright yellow shirt performs a squat exercise outdoors, focused and energized in the sunny open space. If You Can Master These 5 Movements After 45, You're Aging in Reverse. Cover

    5 Moves That Prove You're Aging in Reverse

  • strong man with grey hair doing plank on fitness mat near dumbbells and sports bottle in living room. 4 Core Tests Every Man Over 50 Should Try Before It's Too Late. Cover

    4 Core Tests Men 50+ Should Try ASAP

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.