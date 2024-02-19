People Swear by Drinking Bone Broth for Weight Loss: 'Totally Changed My Life'

If you're looking to lose weight, consider warming up a cozy cup of bone broth. You may have savored bone broth in Vietnamese or Chinese cuisine before, where it's commonly used in dishes such as pho. This soothing meal and beverage is chock-full of nutrients and provides potential weight-loss benefits. In fact, people swear by drinking bone broth for weight loss, so we chatted with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who breaks down everything you need to know about this nutrient-rich sip. Read on to learn more.

The benefits of adding bone broth to a healthy diet:

It's nutrient-rich. According to Goodson, bone broth provides essential nutrients such as collagen, amino acids, and gelatin, along with minerals like magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus.

The gelatin and collagen you'll find in bone broth can help boost the health of your joints by "supporting the integrity of cartilage" and decreasing joint pain, Goodson explains.

If you want to boost your gut health, look no further than bone broth. "Bone broth contains gelatin, which may support gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and reducing inflammation in the gut lining," Goodson explains.

It boosts your immunity. The minerals and amino acids bone broth provides can aid in a healthy immune system, which helps your body ward off illnesses and infections.

How can bone broth help you lose weight?

It's high in protein. Bone broth is chock-full of protein, with one cup providing around 9 grams. Protein can help fill you up and decrease unhealthy cravings, which can lead to an overall lower calorie consumption.

"Compared to other protein-rich foods like meat, bone broth is relatively low in calories, making it a good option for those looking to control their calorie intake," says Goodson. A cup of bone broth is an ideal way to start your day or warm up for a soothing afternoon snack.

It keeps you hydrated. Staying hydrated is key for weight loss, as drinking plenty of fluids can decrease feelings of hunger and support your metabolism.

How often should you drink bone broth for weight loss?

When it comes to how often you should sip some bone broth for weight loss, Goodson sets the record straight. She explains that there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. "It can vary depending on individual calorie needs, dietary preferences, and overall diet and lifestyle," she says. "Some people may choose to drink bone broth daily as a low-calorie, nutrient-rich snack or meal replacement, while others may incorporate it into their diet a few times a week. It's important to listen to your body and incorporate bone broth into your diet in a way that supports your weight-loss goals without compromising overall nutrient intake and balance."

People swear by drinking bone broth for weight loss.

TikToker Ezèra Ira revealed in a clip a three-pound-in-three-days weight loss achievement by following a bone broth-only diet. (However, keep in mind that it's always important to check in with your healthcare professional before starting any new diet to ensure it's the right plan for you.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another TikToker Lizette Cid shared in a video, "I'm already basically at my goal weight for my golden birthday of 128 pounds. I love drinking protein and I'm so in the season for soups and broth. This bone broth has totally changed my life."

TikTok user Carolinas WeightLoss Institute wrote in a video, "Bone broth to speed up your weight loss and satisfy hunger." She then whips up a batch of bone broth and stresses some key ingredients to include to maximize your weight-loss efforts: grass-fed organic bone broth, fresh ginger, Himalayan salt, paprika, flaxseeds, ground cumin, and cayenne pepper. This recipe has a whopping 19 grams of protein and is rich in gelatin, collagen, and glycine.