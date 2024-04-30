A Popular Ramen Chain Just Declared Bankruptcy & Closed All Locations

The list of chain restaurant bankruptcies in 2024 is only getting longer. Less than a week after the New York-based chicken chain Sticky's Finger Joint declared bankruptcy, a popular ramen chain has shuttered all of its locations following its own bankruptcy filing.

The parent company of Portland, Ore.-based chain Boxer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February alongside its sister chain SuperDeluxe, a burger concept with a handful of locations, KOIN reported. Boxer then announced on April 25 that it would shutter all four of its restaurants on April 29, attributing the decision to pandemic struggles and inflation.

"It is with a very heavy heart we announce that after 11 years of serving you our unique brand of ramen, we sadly will be closing all of our doors for good this upcoming Monday the 29th," the chain wrote in an Instagram post. "The incredible challenges that we all faced as a community during the pandemic, compounded by inflated costs of goods and services, have not only profoundly affected our restaurant, but all of us and our communities as a whole. Despite the tireless efforts and dedication of our incredible team, and the unwavering support from all of you, our family and friends, it has become impossible to continue operating.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We would love the opportunity to welcome you into our doors for one last meal as we will be open for our normal hours through this Sunday, the 28th," the post continued. "But most of all, we would love to just say goodbye to all of you that we grew up with over the last 11 years. You truly are our family and we will miss each and every one of you dearly."

Boxer's February bankruptcy filing was somewhat abrupt because the chain had just opened a new location in December 2023 and then another in January this year, according to local media reports. Boxer did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on what led to the bankruptcy filing and closures.

SuperDeluxe and Boxer are both part of the MMMco. restaurant group owned by Micah Camden. Camden told local news outlet Willamette Week earlier this month that they recently shuttered two SuperDeluxe locations because they didn't have drive-thru windows, which deprived them of a key source of revenue.

Willamette Week reported that SuperDeluxe is down to just two locations after the closures, but the chain's website currently lists three restaurants. SuperDeluxe did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation regarding its total store count.

Boxer, SuperDeluxe, and Sticky's Finger Joint are only some of the chains that have declared bankruptcy since the start of the year. The Florida-based Tex-Mex Tijuana Flats recently declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shuttered 40 locations, while the Midwestern ice cream and dairy company Oberweis Dairy announced a Chapter 11 filing earlier this month. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, also reported earlier in April that Red Lobster was considering bankruptcy after struggling with operating losses and high food and labor costs.