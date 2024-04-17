Red Lobster Is Reportedly Close to Filing for Bankruptcy

The past few years have been rife with bankruptcies in the world of restaurants, with Backyard Burgers, Wild Wing Cafe, and several Burger King franchisees among the chains that have been impacted. Now, one of America's most iconic seafood chains could also potentially join the growing list of restaurant bankruptcies.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on April 16 that Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The unidentified sources told the publication that Red Lobster has been receiving advice from the law firm King & Spalding ahead of the potential bankruptcy filing.

Red Lobster believes a Chapter 11 filing could help it renegotiate leases and drop some long-term contracts, though a final decision on declaring bankruptcy has yet to be made, the people said, per Bloomberg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If Red Lobster does file for bankruptcy, the move would round out what has undeniably been a difficult couple of years for the company. The chain has struggled with high food and labor costs, significant operating losses, and a string of underperforming restaurant closures.

Red Lobster took a particularly large blow in June of 2023 when it brought back its popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, which allows customers to order unlimited helpings of several shrimp dishes for a set price. The deal was far more popular with customers than Red Lobster anticipated, resulting in $11 million in operating losses. The chain ultimately raised the price of the deal from $20 to $25 to help stem the bleeding.

Red Lobster's owner, the Thailand-based seafood producer Thai Union Group, recently began looking for a buyer for the struggling seafood chain due to its "prolonged negative financial contributions," according to a press release. Soon after announcing the plans to offload the chain, Thai Union Group President and CEO Thiraphong Chansir admitted in a February earnings call that they're "not expecting to get anything much from the sale."

It's important to note that Red Lobster's potential Chapter 11 filing won't mean that its restaurants will cease operations. Rather, the move would allow Red Lobster to continue running its business while it works to restructure its debt. Still, the possibility of an impending Red Lobster bankruptcy casts additional uncertainty on what the future holds for the problem-plagued chain.

Red Lobster did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation and comment on the bankruptcy reports.