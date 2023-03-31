Build Size & Strength in 30 Days With This HIIT Workout

When it comes to getting strong and muscular, the old-school approach is just to lift heavier and heavier weights. But with that type of traditional training, you might take anywhere from three to five minutes of rest between sets because you need to recharge and have your maximum strength. Yet there's another approach that can not only add muscle to your frame, but also burn fat so you can stay lean as you increase your size. How? By turning your strength training into high-intensity interval training! We've curated the ultimate HIIT workout that will help you build size and strength in 30 days.

Arrange your resistance exercises so you have shorter rest periods, which generates a much stronger cardiovascular and anaerobic effect. Now, you can both increase muscle size and create a huge fat-burning effect to further transform your physique. (And don't be surprised if your overall conditioning improves at the end of this month too!)

For this program, you'll complete four foundational exercises, but you'll do them under a strict time limit: Set a timer to the specific duration, and do as many sets while taking as little rest as you can between sets, which causes a huge stimulus for muscle growth and fat loss. Then, the next time you do this workout, try to do more sets in the same amount of time—that way, you'll know that your strength, endurance, and conditioning have improved. (Alternatively, you can slightly increase the weight on each exercise for an added challenge.) Once you feel comfortable with the duration, increase it by five minutes (45 minutes max). Do this workout twice a week with at least two days of rest in between.

Keep reading to learn all about this HIIT workout to build size and strength in 30 days.

The HIIT Workout

Do as many sets as possible in 25 minutes while resting as little as possible:

A1) Barbell Front Squats

Grab a barbell slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and roll your elbows under and in front of the bar until your upper arms are parallel with the floor. Take the bar out of the rack, and let it rest in front of your neck on the meaty part of your shoulders. Keep your chest high and elbows up and squeezed together.

Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom of the movement, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart. Keep your chest high and elbows up and squeezed together throughout. Perform as many sets as possible of six reps, keeping in mind your 25-minute timeframe.

A2) Dumbbell Bench Press

For the dumbbell bench press, you'll lie on a bench with your chest up, your shoulders squeezed together, and your feet flat on the ground. Drive the dumbbells upward, keeping your shoulders back. Drive through your heels as well, keeping your glutes on the bench. Perform as many sets as possible of six reps, keeping in mind your 25-minute timeframe.

A3) Chin-ups

For this exercise, if you cannot complete all the reps with your body weight, use band-assisted chin-ups or a lat pulldown machine.

Grab a pullup bar with your palms facing toward you, and start by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pull yourself up, and lead with your chest. Perform as many sets as possible of six reps, keeping in mind your 25-minute timeframe.

A4) Ab Wheel Rollouts

While on both knees, grab an ab wheel, and push forward. Descend as low as you can, then pull yourself back up. Make sure to keep your arms straight, your hips extended, and your lower back flat the entire time. Perform as many sets as possible of six reps, keeping in mind your 25-minute timeframe.