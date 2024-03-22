Burger King Just Rolled Out New $5 Breakfast Bundles

As fast-food chains increasingly face criticism about their rising prices, Burger King is responding by introducing a new value deal. The Home of the Whopper is now offering three different breakfast bundle options, which are $5 each, though pricing may vary somewhat by location.

To get your hands on one of these bundles, you'll need to be a Royal Perks member. You can then order the bundles on the Burger King app or website during regular breakfast hours until April 7.

If you're a biscuit fan, the Awesome A.M. Bundle features a choice of four biscuit options: sausage, egg, and cheese (592 calories); bacon, egg, and cheese (452 calories); ham, egg, and cheese (452 calories), or egg and cheese (412 calories). This bundle also includes a bottle of Simply Orange Juice.

For the Croissan'wich lovers, there's the Morning Grindset Bundle. This includes a choice of the Double Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich (883 calories) or the Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich (675 calories), along with a large hot coffee.

Rounding out the breakfast bundle options is the Best of BK Bundle. This offers your choice of the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich (552 calories); Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich (412 calories); Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich (412 calories); or Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich (372 calories). Customers will also get a three-piece order of French toast sticks (350 calories) and a small order of hash browns (290 calories).

Burger King isn't the only chain highlighting meal bundles. In an earnings call earlier this month, McDonald's CFO Ian Borden shared that the chain will promote its meal bundles more actively in 2024. Borden noted that 90% of McDonald's restaurants offer bundles at breakfast or during the day at under $4.

Aside from the new breakfast bundles, Burger King also recently launched two new menu items: the Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap and Fiery Nuggets. The wrap (360 calories) features a soft tortilla filled with crispy white meat chicken breast coated in a spicy buffalo glaze and creamy buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato. The nuggets (510 calories) consist of white meat chicken bites covered in a spicy buffalo glaze.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Additionally, Burger King recently partnered with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures to introduce an ice cream sundae in celebration of the new Kung Fu Panda 4 film. Available for a limited time, Po's Panda Sundae contains 270 calories and features vanilla soft serve, chocolate syrup, and Oreo cookie pieces.