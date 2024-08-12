Burger King Just Added 4 Cheesy Breakfast Sandwiches to the Menu

If you've been craving more variety during your Burger King breakfast runs, today is your lucky day. The fast-food chain just expanded its morning offerings with a line of extra cheesy breakfast sandwiches, which first appeared on menus more than two years ago.

The chain officially announced the return of its Cheesy Breakfast Melts in a Facebook post yesterday. While the burger company already offers a variety of croissant and biscuit breakfast sandwiches, the returning sandwiches are unique in that they're made with round slices of toasted bread and an extra slice of melty American cheese.

Customers can currently sample the breakfast sandwiches in four flavors: a Cheesy Egg Breakfast Melt (370 calories), Cheesy Ham & Egg Breakfast Melt (410 calories), Cheesy Bacon & Egg Breakfast Melt (410 calories), and Cheesy Sausage & Egg Breakfast Melt (540 calories).

The line of cheesy breakfast sandwiches first hit menus in 2022 and quickly became a hit with some customers. One self-identified Burger King employee, for example, posted on Reddit that they're "probably my favorite breakfast sandwiches besides the croissants." But other reviews have been much more negative, with some customers complaining that a key component of the sandwich—the bread—is never properly toasted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I do not like the melts. Greasy, soggy, meh," a customer lamented on Reddit.

Customers hoping to score a Cheesy Breakfast Melt during the 2024 rerelease shouldn't wait too long before heading to their local Burger King, as they'll only be available for a limited time. Each variety is currently selling for $5.59 at a location near me in central New Jersey, but prices could vary at other stores.

In other Burger King news, the chain announced last week that it was extending its $5 Your Way Meal into October due to its popularity and strong value proposition. The bundle comes with a four-piece order of chicken nuggets (190 calories), french fries (300 calories per small order), a soft drink, and the customer's choice of either a Whopper Jr. (330 calories), Chicken Jr. (440 calories), or bacon cheeseburger (340 calories).

Burger King also debuted a new limited-time Fiery Menu earlier this summer. The selection includes five items with varying spice levels: Fiery Strawberry and Sprite (190 calories), Fiery Mozzarella Fries (450 calories), a Fiery Bacon Whopper (810 calories), Fiery Chicken Fries (260 calories), and a Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (930 calories).