Burger King Launching Major New Line of Wraps

If you've been pining for a new fast-food chicken wrap since McDonald's discontinued its beloved Snack Wraps in 2016, Burger King has some great news for you. A brand-new line of wraps is about to launch at its restaurants across the United States.

Burger King is set to debut a whole new line of Royal Crispy Wraps at participating restaurants nationwide on August 14. The wraps will all feature crispy white meat chicken, tomato, and lettuce, wrapped inside a soft flour tortilla. Customers will be able to choose from three different wrap varieties: Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard.

The fast-food giant said that the wraps are "perfectly sized" to serve as a snack or an addition to your Burger King meal. Burger King was inspired to create the new line after the successful launch of the Royal Crispy Chicken sandwiches last summer. Burger King introduced the Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich line in August 2022, replacing the hand-breaded Ch'King sandwiches that were popular among customers but extremely labor-intensive for the chain's employees. The Royal Crispy Chicken grew in November 2022 with the addition of a seasonal Italian Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, which recently came back for another run.

"At Burger King, we're no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our Guests have loved it so much that we've turned it into a snack-sized wrap version," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way."

The wraps have a suggested price of $2.99, though prices may vary depending on the location. If you're vying to get your hands on one of them, don't wait too long before doing so after they hit menus later this month, since they'll only be available for a limited time.

The wraps will be the latest in a string of unique new food options to hit Burger King menus in 2023. The chain launched a spicy new version of its classic chicken nuggets in June, officially called Fiery Nuggets, plus a Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango with a "touch" of spicy chili flavor.

Burger King restaurants in Thailand also recently made headlines for offering a limited edition, monstrous Super Cheeseburger that featured 20 slices of barely melted cheese and absolutely no meat.