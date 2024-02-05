Burger King Will Pay a Fan $1 Million to Design Its Next Whopper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you ever been hit with inspiration for a genius new concept or flavor combination for Burger King's signature Whopper? If so, your big idea can now win you a million dollars.

Burger King just launched a new "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" that allows customers to submit their best Whopper ideas. Those who enter will have the chance to win $1 million and see their creation sold in restaurants across the United States for a limited time. According to a press release, there are more than 200,000 possible customized combinations for the Whopper, so customers have a plethora of flavor possibilities at their disposal.

"Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of Guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless," Pat O'Toole, Burger King's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Only members of Burger King's Royal Perks program may enter the contest, but signing up is free so non-members shouldn't exclude themselves from the chance to win a million dollars. Those who wish to enter should visit the contest page on the Burger King website (BK.com/MDW) and follow the prompts to submit their idea by March 17. Guests can choose up to eight toppings for their Whopper creations.

Once customers submit their ideas, Burger King will use artificial intelligence to generate a rendering of their Whopper design. Guests can also add a background and a personalized A.I.-generated jingle to the rendering, which can then be shared on social media.

Later in 2024, Burger King's contest judges will select three finalists and invite them to the company headquarters in Miami. There, they'll have the chance to "refine their concepts" before they hit menus later this year, the press release said.

Guests will then have the opportunity to sample the three final Whopper creations and place votes for their favorites. The customer whose creation racks up the most votes will win the $1 million prize.

However, before a contest winner is selected later this year, Burger King will host an immersive "Million Dollar Whopper World" pop-up experience at California's Santa Monica Pier on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. There, guests can sample a California-inspired Whopper, score exclusive merch, and even create their own Million Dollar Whopper Contest-inspired sandwich using a selection of ingredients that can't be found at restaurants.

The Million Dollar Whopper Contest isn't the only major Whopper news to drop in the past week. On Jan. 29, the fast-food chain launched a brand-new Candied Bacon Whopper topped with bacon jam, crispy onions, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic aioli, and of course, candied bacon. Burger King also announced plans to debut a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich on Feb. 14.