Burger King Is Launching a New Hot Chicken Item & a Frozen Drink to Cool Off

There are only so many ways to reinvent a chicken nugget, but one increasingly common way for fast-food restaurants is to dial up the spice. Spicy Nuggets are a popular staple on Wendy's menu, while McDonald's has offered fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets on a seasonal basis since 2020. Now, Burger King is debuting its own version called Fiery Nuggets, plus a new drink to help customers cool down.

The Fiery Nuggets, which will be coated in a spicy glaze, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide from June 19 to August 17. Burger King has offered spicy versions of its classic chicken nuggets and Chicken Fries in the past. The chain rolled out Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets at restaurants nationwide for a limited time in 2021, according to USA Today. In March, Burger King launched a limited edition spicy take on its Chicken Fries. Customers first spotted the Fiery Nuggets on the menu in the Chicago area in November 2022, per Chew Boom—presumably a limited test run for the nuggets that will hit Burger King menus nationwide next week.

"Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our guests love," Chad Brauze, senior director of culinary innovation and sustainability for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "Glazed with cayenne peppers, bird's eye chili, and black pepper, the new nuggets provide the perfect combination of flavor and spice."

To help complement this spicy new menu item, Burger King is also introducing a new limited-time $1 Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango. The drink combines mango and citrus flavors and a "touch" of spicy chili flavor.

"The Fiery Nuggets needed an equally tasty companion, so we're excited to introduce this limited-edition Frozen Fanta flavor exclusively at Burger King restaurants that simultaneously cools and kicks up the heat," Dane Callis, senior brand manager for Fanta North America, said in a statement. "Our Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango provides an explosion of bold mango citrus chili flavors that offer a refreshing, tongue-tingling sensation with a spicy finish that passes the hot grill summer vibe check."

On July 26, Burger King is giving away free small Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango drinks to members of its Royal Perks loyalty program in honor of what has historically been the hottest or one of the hottest days of the year.

In other Burger King news, the chain temporarily rolled out a new "Spider-Verse" Whopper with a red bun and a "Spider-Verse" Sundae for a limited time starting in May to celebrate the release of the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie. Burger King also debuted two new blended ice cream treats last month, but unfortunately for fans in the United States, they're only available in Canada.