Skip to content

Burger King Is Launching 3 New Chicken Sandwiches—But Fans Still Want This One Back

The 'International Original Chicken Sandwich' menu debuts in January, and we'll have one of each, please.
Steven John
By Steven John
Published on December 29, 2022 | 1:54 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

If you thought the so-called fast-food "Chicken Sandwich Wars" that kicked off in 2019 were over, no one told Burger King—in fact, the chain is about to fire off a major salvo. 2023 is going to be a big year for the fast-food chicken sandwich because, on January 5th, BK is debuting not one, not two, but three new menu items.

According to Chew Boom, Burger King is adding an "International Original Chicken Sandwich" lineup that will include an American Original Chicken Sandwich, a Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich, and an Italian Original Chicken Sandwich. All of the new sandwiches will feature a breaded chicken patty on a long sesame seed bun. The "American" will have lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and mayonnaise. The "Mexican" will feature a spicy queso sauce and jalapeños. And the "Italian" will have mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Two of these sandwiches, the American and Italian, are a throwback to BK menu offerings from the late 1980s, while the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is brand new.

burger king italian royal crispy
Courtesy Burger King

Generally speaking, Burger King fans seem excited about the new sandwiches based on comments shared via the r/fastfood section on Reddit. One person posted a comment reading in part: "I am excited, the Italian chicken sandwich is my favorite fast-food item … I will be eating a LOT of the Italian version."

RELATED: Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut Are Planning to Take Over the World

Though those sentiments were oft echoed by others, many Burger King fans also took a moment to lament the fact that the Ch'King Sandwich had been removed from the menu. The fan favorite was retired in August 2022, after only a little more than a year of availability.

One surly Redditor said: "The Ch'King was my go-to. They dropped that sandwich, I dropped BK." Another replied to that comment saying: "Ch'King was the only reason I started going back to BK. I can't stomach the original 'Chicken' sandwich."

Hopefully for Burger King, many people will be able to stomach the new "international" sandwiches—and many times at that.

Steven John
Steven John is a freelancer writer for Eat This, Not That! based just outside New York City. Read more about Steven
Filed Under
// // // // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Restaurants
  • Little Caeasars

    Little Caesars is Planning to Take Over America in 2023

  • Lazy chef

    8 Kitchen Mistakes That Chefs Dislike

  • mcdonalds secret menu apple pie mcflurry

    McDonald's Secret Menu Items You Should Try

  • baristas customer behaviors dislike

    8 Worst Customer Behaviors That Baristas Dislike

  • KFC boxes

    KFC Replacing Beloved Popcorn Chicken with Chicken Nuggets