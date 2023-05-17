Skip to content

Burger King Just Launched 2 New Ice Cream Treats—But There's a Catch

The new blended ice cream desserts will be available at participating restaurants through “summer and beyond.”
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on May 17, 2023 | 1:06 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Meaghan Cameron

While many major fast-food chains are based in the United States, they sometimes introduce crave-worthy new menu items exclusively in Canada that leave Americans with major FOMO. For McDonald's, the Chicken Big Mac and Chipotle BBQ Quarter Pounder are shining examples of products that have made their way to Canada but haven't gotten national launches in the United States. For Wendy's, the latest Canada exclusive was the Egg BLT breakfast sandwich. As for Burger King, American customers have missed out on Canadian options like poutine, the Mushroom and Swiss Whopper, and most recently, two brand-new ice cream treats that just hit menus this week.

Burger King Canada announced the launch of its new Oreo BK Blast and Smarties BK Blast on Twitter yesterday, giving Canadian customers two extra cold dessert options just in time for summer. The ice cream treats—which consist of vanilla ice cream blended with their respective sugary toppings—seem similar in concept to the McDonald's McFlurry or the Dairy Queen Blizzard.

RELATED: I Tried the Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches at McDonald's, Wendy's, &#038; Burger King and One Was Simply Perfect

Unlike the Smarties available in America–cylindrical stacks of crunchy fruit-flavored candies–the Nestlé-brand Smarties featured in the Burger King dessert are candy-coated pieces of chocolate. Both the Oreo and Smarties BK Blast flavors were listed for $2.99 at one Burger King location in Toronto, though prices may vary depending on the location. Interested customers can find the desserts at participating restaurants across Canada through "summer and beyond," according to the announcement from Burger King Canada.

Though Burger King customers in the United States are missing out on BK Blasts—at least for now—Americans do currently have the opportunity to try two special limited-time items with a cinematic theme. In partnership with the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie set to hit theaters on June 2, Burger King is currently offering a new "Spider-Verse" Whopper and a "Spider-Verse" Sundae. The Whopper features an on-theme red bun with black sesame seeds, as well as a flame-grilled beef patty, melted Swiss cheese, and traditional Whopper toppings. The sundae features Burger King's vanilla soft-serve ice cream topped with black and red chocolate popping candies.

Burger King launched these items at participating restaurants nationwide on May 15 and they'll be available through June 21, so interested customers will need to act fast in order to try them.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
