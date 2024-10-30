Burger King's New $20 Advent Calendar is Loaded with Nostalgic Treats

While Christmas is still about two months away, there is already a wide variety of tantalizing Advent calendars on the market, including ones loaded with fancy chocolates, charcuterie board supplies, and whiskey. This year, Burger King is jumping on the trend with its own spin on an Advent calendar that's packed with nostalgic goodies.

The fast-food chain just announced that its first-ever BK Advent Calendar will become available for purchase starting on Nov. 22. Burger King is keeping the contents of its calendar a mystery for now and doesn't plan to reveal them until mid-November. However, it has been revealed that the calendar will feature 12 items "inspired by past and present menu items, iconic campaigns, and memorable moments throughout the rich, 70-year history of Burger King."

"Recipients can expect everything from cozy comfort to festive flair, nods to favorite items like Chicken Fries and the Whopper, and nostalgic nods (hello, Burger King Kids Club!) to inspire unforgettable holiday memories," a press release read.

The box itself bears a whimsical holiday village design and, of course, a few nods to the Burger King brand. For example, text printed on the front of the calendar reads "The Most Whopper-ful Time Of The Year," a playful reference to the chain's signature burger.

The limited-edition calendar will sell for $19.54 in honor of the year that Burger King was founded (1984). However, the full retail value of all items included in the calendar is more than $100. Those who text "ADVENT" to 251-251 can be among the first in line to snag a calendar once they go on sale.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The upcoming launch of the BK Advent Calendar isn't the only excitement Burger has in store for customers before the end of the year. On Dec. 1, Burger King will launch a 31 Days of Deals event for members of its Royal Perks loyalty program, offering them free food, discounts, $0 delivery fees, and festive Burger King merchandise drops throughout the month. Additionally, the Burger King app will be home to a "BK Village" throughout December where rewards members can unlock daily deals.

"Burger King loves giving its guests great deals to help make the holiday season brighter, and this year, we wanted to give our biggest fans a little something extra," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement.

Burger King customers should also keep an eye out for three never-before-seen Whoppers the chain recently announced would hit menus this fall: a Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, and Mexican Street Corn Whopper. The company has yet to unveil an exact launch date for these burgers, but promised to provide more details in mid-November.