The 17 Most Delicious Food Advent Calendars to Buy in 2024

It may still be the early weeks of fall, but it's already time to start shopping for holiday items. If you're into Advent calendars, it's even more vital that you start shopping early. As enthusiasts already know, the clock starts ticking to open those tiny doors on Dec. 1—several weeks before the Christmas holiday.

Manufacturers of these festive calendars have come up with many creative ways to count down the days until Dec. 25, including various types of food and drink from fancy chocolates to German beers.

Whether you have a tradition of gifting Advent calendars to loved ones or just enjoy buying one for yourself as a little treat, there are multiple food-themed calendars to enjoy this upcoming holiday season. They're a great way to reduce waste by offering a consumable product. Plus, they allow everyone to try new sample sizes and flavors of various food items without risking any commitment. Who knows? Maybe by checking out these Advent calendars, you'll discover an entirely new favorite flavor.

Many, if not most, of these Advent calendars will sell out by November. If you want to hop on some of these beautiful and innovative calendars, now is the time to shop. That way, you'll be prepared once the holiday season officially arrives.

Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar

A long-loved favorite among Advent calendar enthusiasts, the Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar is back for 2024. The calendar has 24 unique spreads, including new flavors like Caramel with Coffee, Apricot with Orange Blossom, Guava, and Raspberry and Rose.

$44.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Lakrids By Bülow Chocolate Coated Gourmet Licorice Advent Calendar

Chocolate-coated licorice may not be a widespread favorite choice of holiday treats. Still, if that's up your alley, then you'll definitely want to look into Lakrids By Bülow. The beautifully crafted heart-shaped calendar includes 24 days of gourmet licorice. Updated for 2024, each calendar comes filled with popular items and new varieties.

$59.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Amish Country Popcorn Advent Calendar

The Amish Country Popcorn Advent Calendar is perfect for watching your favorite holiday movies with the family throughout the season. This 12-day Advent calendar contains eight 2-ounce bags of popcorn kernels along with four 1-ounce seasoning packets. Seasonings include sea salt and caramel, dill pickle, cheddar cheese, and ranch to add a burst of flavor to your popcorn.

$29.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack

Know someone with a Keurig? Perhaps that someone is yourself? Try a new cup of coffee each morning through December with the Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack. This holiday countdown calendar includes K-Cup coffee pods from popular Keurig-compatible brands, like Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, the Original Donut Shop, McCafé, Caribou Coffee, Peet's Coffee, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$29.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Godiva Chocolatier 2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar

Chocolate fanatics will love opening a new package of Godiva Chocolate in this Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar this December. Premium Godiva chocolates found in this Advent calendar include praline hearts, dark chocolate caramel hearts, and white chocolate praline hearts, and almond marquis.

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

Sugarfina 2024 Gingerbread House Candy Advent Calendar

If you have a sweet tooth, the Sugarfina Gingerbread House Candy Advent Calendar should be at the top of your list. This adorable Advent calendar is designed to look like a cheerful and brightly colored gingerbread house that opens up to reveal 24 compartments, each containing a different candy. Enjoy 24 candies like red apple gummies, caramel confetti, and gold chocolate pearls.

$55 at Amazon Buy Now

McCrea's Candies Gourmet Caramel Advent Calendar

There's something quintessentially classic when it comes to enjoying a gourmet caramel around the holidays. The McCrea's Candies Gourmet Caramel Advent Calendar features a cozy fireplace scene with a dog and a cat enjoying the holiday vibes. Each of the 24 doors features individually wrapped McCrea's caramels, with two pieces of 12 different flavors so you can go back and enjoy your favorite ones a second time.

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

Walker's Advent Calendar with Shortbread Cookies from Scotland

Shortbread cookies are a holiday season staple, which is why the Walker's Advent Calendar featuring shortbread cookies from Scotland is a tried-and-true favorite. The 2024 edition includes an assortment of six varieties of all-butter shortbread cookies, including shortbread fingers, salted caramel squares, rounds, stars, hearts, and chocolate chip.

$44.46 at Amazon Buy Now

Pukka Herbal & Tea Advent Calendar

Beverage-themed Advent calendars are all the rage, and the Pukka Herbal and Tea Advent Calendar is among the highest-rated ones on Amazon. It includes 24 tea sachets, including a "festive essence" of flavors like cinnamon, zesty orange, and sweet elderberry. Spend each day leading up to Christmas with a cozy cup of tea courtesy of this colorful advent calendar.

$13.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Door Country Christmas Coffee Advent Calendar

For the coffee aficionado in your life, the Door Country Christmas Advent Calendar is a great way to celebrate the season while trying something new. Each day includes a full-pot bag of flavored ground coffee, giving you 24 opportunities to sip on something energizing each morning as you count down the days to Christmas.

$65.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies

The perfect pre-Christmas gift for the baker in your life is the Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies. This Advent calendar contains all of the essentials you'll need to bake the perfect batch of holiday cookies. Each day, the user will uncover one of several baking necessities ranging from piping bags to cookie cutters.

$69.95 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate & Truffle Advent Calendar

The Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate and Truffle Advent Calendar is a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. Beautifully designed in brilliant hues, this Advent calendar includes 25 handmade chocolates made by master British confectioners. Flavors include Dark Noisette Cream, Milk Fudge Vanille, and Dark Truffle Café.

$139.95 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

12 Days of Charcuterie Advent Calendar

The perfect gift for someone who loves to entertain, the 12 Days of Charcuterie Advent Calendar contains one of several charcuterie board essentials, including sausages, cheeses, mustards and jams, and more. Stock up on each item to present as one large charcuterie board on Christmas Day or snack along as you go throughout the month of December.

$64.99 at Hickory Farms Buy Now

In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar

Wine aficionados will love the In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar, which includes 24 mini bottles of six-ounce pours of wine ranging from whites to reds, featuring regional selections from Italy, California, Argentina, and more. Each calendar contains 14 reds, seven whites, and three rosés for a healthy mix of wine.

$126.99 at In Good Taste Buy Now

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Nordic Forest Chalet Advent Calendar

The beautifully crafted Nordic Forest Chalet Advent Calendar by Vosges Haut-Chocolat features a snowy cottage scene that will make your home feel instantly cozy. Complete with twinkling lights and music, the box itself is as much of a gift as the goodies that come in its 24 compartments. According to the Vosges Haut-Chocolat website, chocolates range from "crisp candied ginger cookies and playful chocolate peppermint gnomes to fluffy marshmallows and crunchy, buttery toffee."

$325 at Vosges Buy Now

Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar

If your idea of a cozy winter night is sipping on world-class whiskey with a special someone, then you'll want to look into the Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar. The calendar includes 24 renditions of 50-milliliter world-class whiskey samples, along with a tasting booklet and two collectible Glencairn tasting glasses.

$250 at Flaviar Buy Now

12 Days of Murray's Cheese

Who can say no to an assortment of cheese pairings from around the world? With the 12 Days of Murray's Cheese Advent Calendar, you can enjoy cheese ranging from Parmigiano Reggiano and Manchego to truffle cheddar along with jams and favorite crackers to match. The 12-day calendar is complete with nine cheeses, four Murray's-exclusive jams, and crackers.