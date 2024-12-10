Burger King Relaunching 4 Super Popular Menu Items This Month

December is proving to be a busy month at Burger King. In addition to rolling out its 31 Days of Deals holiday promotion, the Home of the Whopper is bringing back four popular menu items.

Starting on Dec. 19, Burger King fans will be able to score the BK Melts and a sweet side that first launched in October: Churro Fries. All four menu items will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

The BK Melts are $4.99 each and come in three varieties. There's, of course, the Classic, which features two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread.

Then, there's the Bacon Melt, which includes all of the same elements as the Classic, plus crispy bacon. The third returning BK Melt is the Shroom n' Swiss Melt, which debuted in December 2023. This sandwich is stacked with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Royal Sauce on toasted bread.

Burger King introduced its Melts in 2022, but at this time, they were called "Whopper Melts." The BK Melt line has returned to the fast-food chain multiple times and recently came back this spring with the Classic, Bacon, and brand-new Philly Melt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're looking to pair something sweet with your savory sandwich, you can order the chain's cinnamon sugar-covered Churro Fries all day. The returning side comes in four-, eight-, and 12-piece orders.

Burger King first rolled out its Churro Fries in October as part of its Addams Family Menu. At the time, these sweet "fries" were called "Gomez's Churro Fries."

While you're waiting for the BK Melts and Churro Fries to arrive at Burger King, you can redeem a different deal every day as part of the 31 Days of Deals promotion. This is exclusively offered to Royal Perks members through Dec. 31. The deals includes free food, discounted menu items, festive merch drops, and more.

Some upcoming offerings include $3.99 Whoppers on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18; 40% off Walmart+ annual memberships on Dec. 12; a free King Jr. Meal with a purchase of $10 on Dec. 13; and a $2 Croissan'wich on Dec. 16. To unlock the deals, Royal Perks members can explore the BK Village, an immersive digital experience in the Burger King app.