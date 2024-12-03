Burger King Offering 31 Days Of Free Food & Discounts—See the Best Deals

Burger King fans, prepare yourself for some jolly news! Christmas may still be a few weeks away, but the fast-food giant is kicking off its holiday celebrations early by offering a full month of discounts and free food to its most loyal customers.

The chain just announced an exciting 31 Days of Deals event that's set to last through Dec. 31. The promotion will offer exclusive digital deals to members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program every day this month, including freebies, cheap food, and festive merchandise drops.

Highlights of the deals lineup include a free Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase on Dec. 6; a $2 Croissan'wich on Dec. 16; a free four-piece Cheesy Tots with a $1 purchase on Dec. 20; $1 large Hash Browns on Dec. 23; a free Original Chicken Sandwich with a $1 purchase on Dec. 27; and a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase on Dec. 30.

Royal Perks members can also score free delivery with a $5 purchase on every remaining Sunday in December. Additionally, they'll have opportunities to win extra "Crowns" (i.e. rewards points) and access to exclusive merch drops throughout the month.

Guests are able to redeem these daily deals by exploring an immersive "BK Village" in the chain's app. Users can also be entered to win exciting prizes—such as a year of free Whoppers—by collecting digital decor items in the village on certain days in December. Interested fans should check out the full rules and conditions for the sweepstakes on the Burger King website.

These are only a sampling of all the enticing offers on the schedule throughout Burger King's 31 Days of Deals event. Fans should keep checking the Burger King app throughout the month to see what they can score daily. While these promotions are only available to Royal Perks members, signing up for the program is free, so interested customers should make sure to do so ASAP.

The monthlong promotion isn't the only exciting development underway at Burger King right now. Last month, the chain brought its beloved Cini Minis out of retirement after a lengthy 12-year hiatus.

The bite-sized treats—made with cinnamon sugar and served with a sweet icing—are only available for a limited time at select Burger King restaurants in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. But since Burger King fans often pilots new menu additions to see if they're popular enough for a wider launch, fans should keep their fingers crossed for a nationwide Cini Minis relaunch in the future.