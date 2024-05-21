Wendy's Just Launched a Hearty New Breakfast & $3 Meal Deal

Following the addition of its first breakfast burrito to the menu in January, Wendy's is launching yet another hearty burrito option that will play into the fandom of its first release.

The new Sausage Breakfast Burrito (830 calories)—announced on May 20—features a grilled sausage patty, fresh-cracked eggs, seasoned breakfast potatoes, American cheese, and cheese sauce all wrapped inside a tortilla. Two Cholula Original Hot Sauce Packets also come on the side for those who want to upgrade their burrito with some added heat.

Wendy's is betting big on its breakfast menu. Just a couple of months ago, the chain also added a sweet breakfast option, the Cinnabon Pull-Apart.

The first breakfast burrito (720 calories) that hit Wendy's menus in January was identical to the new addition aside from featuring six strips of applewood smoked bacon in lieu of sausage. Both breakfast burritos are currently available at participating locations throughout the United States, so those interested in trying them should confirm availability at their local Wendy's before heading over.

The launch of the new Sausage Breakfast Burrito isn't the only goodie that Wendy's has in store for customers this week. The chain also just announced a new value-focused breakfast deal that comes with a small order of Seasoned Potatoes (280 calories) and the customer's choice of either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (380 calories) or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (540 calories) for a starting price of $3.

Additionally, customers who order breakfast from Wendy's through DoorDash can score a $5 discount from May 31 through June 6. The deal is only valid for those who spend at least $12 and include either a Sausage or Bacon Breakfast Burrito in their order.

Wendy's is only the latest chain to introduce more meal deals at a time when many companies are under scrutiny for their value. After seeing significant backlash over its prices and a decline in visits from lower-income customers, McDonald's recently said it's working to introduce more national value deals on top of the promotions that are already available locally. CNBC, citing an unidentified source, reported last week that the chain will offer a $5 value meal for about a month starting on June 25. The bundle will reportedly include a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken or McDouble.

Earlier this month, Outback Steakhouse's parent company also hinted that it may debut more value-focused menu items after seeing a slowdown in spending from lower-income customers. Even KFC recently dropped a new value menu as it contends with declining sales and guest counts.