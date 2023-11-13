A Popular Fruit is Being Recalled Due To Salmonella

Last month, Gills Onions issued a recall of multiple diced onion products after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. Now, another type of produce has been recalled over health concerns.

Sofia Produce, which also does business as Trufresh, recalled all sizes of fresh cantaloupes last week because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to an announcement posted by the FDA. The cantaloupes were sold in packaged cardboard containers labeled with "Malichita" and sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2023.

RELATED: Tyson Chicken Just Announced Major National Recall

The fruit was distributed directly to Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada. However, the FDA noted that the cantaloupes could have been sold to retail produce markets in other states.

In addition to having the "Malichita" label, the affected cantaloupes each have a PLU sticker on them. The top half of this sticker is white and has the word "Malichita" written in black script letters. The bottom half is black with the number "4050" predominantly displayed in white letters along with the words "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trufresh initiated this recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced its own cantaloupe recall because of a possible salmonella contamination earlier this month. These cantaloupes were sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono and packaged with the same Malichita label and PLU sticker. The FDA wrote that the cantaloupes included in Trufresh's recall "may have been associated with the cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono."

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the consumption of these cantaloupes. The FDA urges consumers to throw away this fruit or return it to its place of purchase.

According to the federal agency, salmonella "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Healthy individuals can experience symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

RELATED: Recall Just Issued For More Than 147,000 Pounds of Frozen Pasta

Customers with additional questions about this recall can contact TruFresh representative Rafael Roiz at (520) 394-7370, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Cantaloupe wasn't the only product recalled last week. Maryland-based Hearn Kirkwood issued a recall of 5,895 croissant sandwiches because they contained milk and soy—two allergens not identified on the products' labels. No illnesses associated with these items have been reported.