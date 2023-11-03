Recall Just Issued For More Than 147,000 Pounds of Frozen Pasta

Less than one month after Don Miguel Foods recalled over 10,000 pounds of frozen carne asada burritos, another frozen product has been pulled from the shelves.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced yesterday that Fairmont Foods, Inc. recalled about 147,137 pounds of frozen spaghetti loops with meat sauce because of a misbranding issue. The company found that the entrées, sold under the brand Kidfresh, contained undeclared egg—one of the nine major food allergens outlined by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

RELATED: The 7 Safest Chocolate Products, According to a New Study on Heavy Metals

The recall applies to 7.25-ounce tray-in boxes with "Kidfresh Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce," which were distributed in George, Indiana, and Texas. These products have lot codes of FF120722, FF011823, FF021623, FF032323, FF042623, FF071923, or FF081023 and "best if used by" dates between April 2024 and December 2024 on the side of the box.

The item's establishment number, "EST. 2WM," can be found on the side of the box under the "best if used by" date. The frozen entrées were produced between December 2022 through August 2023.

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to the FSIS, the item's producing establishment identified the issue with the product during a routine ingredient label review. "The problem occurred after a change in noodle formulation by the supplier," the agency's announcement reads.

One person with an egg allergy reported an adverse reaction after consuming this frozen meal. The FSIS noted that anyone with injury or illness concerns should contact a healthcare provider. The agency urges consumers not to eat the recalled item and throw it away or return it to its place of purchase.

Those with additional questions about this recall can contact John Heuer, Fairmont Foods' executive vice president, at (507) 238-9001 or [email protected].

RELATED: Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Has a Shockingly Short Shelf Life, Fans Say

Kidfresh's frozen spaghetti loops aren't the only products that have been recalled over the last few weeks. Last week, Future Seafoods, Inc. recalled a batch of oysters over a potential E.coli and salmonella contamination.

A couple of days earlier, the FDA announced a recall of diced fresh onion products due to a potential salmonella contamination. The onions were connected to an outbreak that resulted in 73 illnesses and 15 hospitalizations.