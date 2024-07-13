People Are Obsessed With the 'Carnivore Diet' for Weight Loss, But Does it Work?

The carnivore diet is making waves in the world of weight loss. This diet, which consists solely of animal products, has gained a significant following online for its promise of rapid weight loss and other purported health benefits, such as reduced inflammation, improved gut health, and mental clarity. But does the carnivore diet live up to the hype? To find out, we spoke with registered dietitians who weigh in on this growing way of eating.

As with any diet trend, looking beyond the hype and examining the facts is essential. The carnivore diet is appealing because of its straightforward approach to eating. The diet eliminates the need for calorie counting, meal planning, or worrying about macronutrient ratios. You only need to consume meat, fish, and animal products exclusively. However, the carnivore diet's simplicity also raises questions about its nutritional adequacy, health benefits, and long-term sustainability.

While supporters of the carnivore diet report anecdotal weight-loss results, medical experts and nutritionists recommend exercising caution around this diet trend. Any diet excluding plant-based foods should be examined closely due to potential nutrient deficiencies, including fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for overall health. Additionally, the high intake of saturated fats and cholesterol from animal products can pose risks for heart health and other chronic conditions.

Now, let's discover what foods you can eat on the carnivore diet, its potential benefits and drawbacks, and whether or not it can help you lose weight.

What is the carnivore diet, and how does it work?

The carnivore diet is a highly restrictive diet in which you eat animal-based foods exclusively, including meat, fish, eggs, and small amounts of dairy products. The idea behind the diet is that eliminating all plant-based foods reduces inflammation, improves digestion, and supports overall health. Proponents of the carnivore diet believe it can lead to weight loss and other health benefits by focusing on nutrient-dense animal products and avoiding potential irritants found in plants.

Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, tells ETNT, "The justification behind the carnivore diet is that we are meant to eat like our ancestors, who did not have access to the modern farming we have today, which means they did not have access to high-carbohydrate foods that are mainly composed of plants. Thus, it's believed that our ancestors ate exclusively meat and fish and were healthier than today's standard American diet, which is full of processed foods and carbohydrates."

What foods can you eat on the carnivore diet?

The main foods you can eat on the carnivore diet include a variety of meats such as beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as fish and seafood. Eggs are a staple; some people include limited dairy products like butter, cheese, and cream. Organ meats like liver and heart are also acceptable for their high nutrient content.

Moody tells us, "Some of the most devout carnivores insist on drinking raw milk that has not been pasteurized as the food safety process was not available to our ancestors."

Is the carnivore diet safe?

Some experts argue that the carnivore diet can lead to nutrient deficiencies due to the lack of plant-based foods, which provide essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, high saturated fats and cholesterol intake could put your heart health at risk. However, some people report anecdotal improvements in certain autoimmune conditions and weight loss after adopting the carnivore diet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"A potential benefit of the carnivore diet is that it removes all carbohydrates, grains, and other items that could cause food sensitivities or people to overeat," says Gianna Masi, CPT, RDN, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian with Barbend. "Also, consuming a high-protein diet like the carnivore diet is important for health, muscle, and longevity. Potential risks of the carnivore diet include overconsuming saturated fats and raising LDL cholesterol levels."

Does the carnivore diet help you lose weight?

The carnivore diet is high in protein and fats, which research says are more satiating, meaning they fill you up faster, and you're less likely to overconsume calories. However, the long-term sustainability and health effects of the carnivore diet have not been well studied, and some people may find it challenging to maintain this way of eating in the long term due to its restrictive nature.

Ultimately, the best approach to healthy weight loss is eating a balanced, well-rounded diet while in a slight caloric deficit and exercising regularly.

"Any diet or lifestyle change that helps someone achieve a caloric deficit will help with weight loss," states Masi. "While the carnivore diet can be effective for weight loss overall, as a dietitian, I don't promote this diet because of the lack of fiber and diversity from other food sources that support good overall health."