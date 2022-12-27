In some ways, it's true what they say: Celebrities really are just like us. Yes, they often have more money, access, and opportunity than the average person, but celebrities still celebrate the holidays by finding time to slow down and enjoy the simpler things in life, just like we do. Also just like us, they often take to social media to share the details of their lives and holiday festivities with fans and followers.

With the 2022 holiday season coming to a close, celebs found their own unique ways of marking Christmas weekend and the end of the year. Some chose to stay in and have a quaint dinner with family, while others took this time to throw a celebratory party. But one thing that many of them had in common is that they made sure to celebrate with their favorite foods around the holiday dinner table.

1 JLo celebrates with a hummingbird-themed holiday

After the news of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's nuptials this past year, fans were certainly excited to get a look into how the couple was spending the holiday season together. But while we didn't get any cozy pictures of "Bennifer" opening gifts or snuggling up by the fire, we did get a look into JLo's beautifully decked-out holiday table settings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On December 26, 2022, Lopez shared two photos on her Instagram. The first is of JLo in a collared blue dress with red flowers and red bows, standing in front of a dinner table decorated with red and green foliage and classic red candles and glassware. The second is of Lopez standing next to her Christmas tree, which decorated with blue and gold ornaments, as well as what appears to be gold and silver hummingbirds.

In Lopez's newsletter, On The JLo, the celeb explained that this year's holiday theme was about hummingbirds.

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love […] They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK," writes Lopez.

2 Al Roker expresses gratitude to be among family.

Al Roker, beloved weather anchor and long-standing face of the Today Show, has been battling many health issues over the years. Roker was diagnosed with Prostate cancer two years ago, has had multiple hip and knee surgeries, and most recently has been battling with blood clot issues that had him hospitalized this past November.

These health issues have caused Roker to take a step back from the Today Show, and it was the first time in decades that he was not present for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or the tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.

Roker's absence is what made his Instagram posts on Christmas all the more special, as fans got to see his smiling face among family members and plenty of good food. In one post, he's seated at the table with his family, all of whom are in matching Peanuts Christmas pajamas. In the caption, he writes, "From our family to yours, #merrychristmas."

In another post, Roker shares some more detailed photos of the food he and his family enjoyed for Christmas breakfast. On a red tablecloth are dishes full of a vegetable frittata, an arugula salad, bacon, and frosted cinnamon buns made by Roker's eldest daughter, Courtney.

And for Christmas dinner, the Roker family enjoyed ham, brown rice, asparagus, and a salad. In his caption, Roker tagged @snakeriverfarms as a shoutout for where he got this delicious looking ham.

3 Rachel Ray enjoys a roasted pork loin

With a decades-long career as a chef and television personality, and host of a thriving food-centered talk show since 2006, Rachel Ray was certainly a celeb whose holiday spread we were excited to see. And while we didn't get to see the whole table or feast, we did get a glimpse into the gourmet dinner Ray and her family enjoyed.

Ray posted three photos to her Instagram the day after Christmas, all of which were centered around her "roast pork loin with calvados fennel and herbs." Also pictured are the colorful side dishes and juicy gravy. Ray's caption reads, "Our small Christmas supper for 5: Fruit and nut rice pilaf in roasted pumpkin with vadovan spice + roast pork loin w calvados fennel and herbs. Roasted apples and onions w white wine and thyme + roasted rainbow carrots with chestnut honey. And, of course…pan gravy."

Ray ends her post with, "Not pictured: Maria's giant cream puffs…devoured too fast. A very Merry Everything."

4 The Kardashians and Jenners celebrate big

Some people celebrate the holidays with dinner and family time, while others throw giant parties. However, there's seldom anything subtle or quaint about the way the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrates the holidays—and this Christmas was no exception. This year's annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was hosted at Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home, and they did not hold back on the decor, the guest list, or the food.

Kris Jenner's Instagram post shows Kourtney's Calabasas home covered in red Christmas trees, tables full of food, a dessert bar with gingerbread homes and holiday candy, and a dessert booth called, "KardashSee'sian Kandies." And yes, that's also SIA singing next to Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.

5 Rita Ora shares a decadent feast

British musician Rita Ora made it home for the holidays just in time to enjoy a holiday feast with family. Fans got a glimpse into the singer's Christmas festivities with her Instagram post she made the day after Christmas. The first two photos are of Ora by the tree in jeans and a cozy sweater, followed by a photo of an elaborate cheeseboard and a bottle of Cartier champagne.

The fifth photo shows a homemade carrot cake with "Merry Christmas" written in frosting, and the sixth photo shows her holiday table, filled with what looks to be chicken, a turkey, beef, steak, a potato and green beans dish, gravy, and red wine. The post ends with a TikTok video of Ora tipsily making tequila punch.

Ora's caption reads, "Merry Xmas, home for the winter. Have a blessed day everyone I love you! swipe for my tipsy made @prosperotequila tequila jingle punch (your welcome)."