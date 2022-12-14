Kardashians, they're just like us. They love celebrating the holiday season with fun gingerbread house creations. One big difference? Their gingerbread houses are much more elaborate and professionally decorated than yours. In fact, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that each of her kids gets their own fancy cookie structure, decorated to their hearts' desire.

The mom of four turned to Solvang Bakery in California to pick up some festive treats for her little ones. According to the company's Instagram profile, the pastry shop is known to sell custom gingerbread houses, wedding cakes, and Scandinavian treats.

"I let each kid pick their own," Kardashian said in a series of Instagram stories. The first house that the SKIMS founder showcased was from her mom, Kris Jenner. It consisted of an incredibly detailed fireplace with Santa resting on an edible couch. With two levels, the house was adorned with bright lights and sparkly glitter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

North West, Kardashian's eldest daughter, chose one of the bigger houses of the collection. The gingerbread house featured a classic black and white theme, depictions of her dogs, and as Kardashian described, her "besties."

According to the mom of four, Saint took a more, "Tommy Bahama tropical holiday surf house," approach this year. Kardashian highlighted the beach chairs, miniature presents, and the realistic sand made entirely of sugar. The bakery even incorporated a tiny replica barbecue grill for all of Saint's pretend grilling needs.

Psalm, Kardashian's youngest child, picked a more traditional gingerbread house with several pine trees and a singular gingerbread man. Of course, the house was topped with a tasteful amount of snow—literally.

Kardashian explained that the four-year-old daughter Chicago wanted a rainbow-inspired house that included several of her cousins' names (Dream, Stormi, and True). All that's missing is a holiday unicorn!

The bakery's gingerbread houses are not just popular with the world famous Kardashian clan, as Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacreast talked about the custom houses on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ripa was initially skeptical of the dessert as she said, "Usually when things are that whimsical and beautiful they don't taste very good, but almost every piece of it is edible."

Now that we know that Kardashian is behind these custom gingerbread houses, we are going to have to try it out for ourselves. We already call dibs on an ELF movie inspired house next year!