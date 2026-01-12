7 Chain Restaurants With the Meatiest Brisket Plates, According to Diners

These BBQ chains are known for thick, smoky brisket plates fans swear by.

There are plenty of local joints throughout the south serving delicious, authentic brisket, but chains are something we can generally depend on when it comes to consistency and what to expect. If you’re looking for a chain to indulge your craving for the most delicious brisket plates, among other barbecue favorites, here are 7 spots that fans of barbecue say are among the best.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ, a southeast chain, came up quite a bit during a conversation about the best brisket. “My wife ate at Sonny’s when she was younger and would talk about it all the time. I was sent to a Honda outboard school in Florida a few years back and they had one there,” one commenter said. “I tried it and tried to play it cool saying it was decent. But In Reality it was Pretty good. I’d definitely go back!”

Bandanas Bar-B-Q

Bandanas Bar-B-Q is often raved about, as well, and known for being affordable, yet still delicious. “Bandana’s is about as legit as chain-BBQ can be, IMO,” a commenter said. “Consistent food, tasty sauces, neat atmosphere, and reasonable prices. I get the pork plate and then make a pulled pork sandwich with the garlic bread cut in half. Rebel.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is a smaller, regional chain and a favorite of mine (among others). A commenter on a Reddit thread about BBQ spots said “Dinosaur BBQ!!!” I couldn’t agree more! “Great Ribs and Brisket always Dinosaur BBQ is an old favorite of mine from the first time I tried them in Harlem, NY,” a reviewer said on Yelp. “The ribs and brisket are always awesome at Dinosaur, this time was no different. Tender crusty pork ribs were meaty. Brisket was fall apart tender.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q had multiple BBQ lovers standing behind them being the best. A commenter simply said “Rudy’s” on a Reddit thread about BBQ and comments followed from others that are fans of the chain. “Yes! Rudy’s is the only BBQ franchise I would go to willingly,” another comment said, while a 3rd said “Rudy’s is delicious and makes a hell of a brisket.” Customers also appear to love their smoked prime rib and pickled jalapenos, as well.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Fans of BBQ plates and brisket suggest 4 Rivers Smokehouse. “Great BBQ and quick service. Always a stop when I find myself in Winter Garden. Try the Brisket Tacos,” a customer suggested on Yelp. “Amazing Brisket. Really moist and delicious,” another stated. “Excellent food and service. Curbside is always on time! It’s our go to for BBQ. The brisket is the best,” another said.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque consistently gets positive feedback, and serves food that fans of BBQ really seem to enjoy. “Very good BBQ, their brisket is amazing! Spare ribs are also very tasty, service is excellent, they’re fast paced & always friendly,” a Yelp comment said. “Great bbq, had the brisket, chicken and ribs, very juicy and succulent,” another said. A third went on to say, “the 1/4 chicken and brisket were out of this world. Highly recommend the brisket and broccoli salad. BBQ sauce was a perfect flavor with just enough punch!”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s BBQ has brisket that fans of the dish enjoy. “I just ate at Famous Dave’s today for the first time. The food was amazing and service was outstanding!!! I recommend this place to anyone looking for good BBQ,” a commenter said in a review on Yelp. “Brisket is so good!! Perfect place for dinner after a long flight,” another said.