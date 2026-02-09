6 Chain Restaurant Fried Chicken Orders Diners Say Come Out the Most Golden

Diners say these chain fried chicken orders deliver crispy, golden crusts and juicy, tender meat.

What makes good fried chicken great? Not only does it have to be juicy and tender on the inside and crispy and tasty on the outside, but delicious fried chicken also needs to come out golden, not burnt. Where can you get perfectly seasoned and cooked fried chicken, in pieces or strips? Here are 6 chain fried chicken spots diners say come out the most golden

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken cooks pieces to a deep golden, spicy crisp. The smaller chain has amassed a cult following across the South, California, and Arizona. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chicken has a “crunchy southern coating” and is “fried until golden brown,” just the way diners like it. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.

Bo Jangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits

Bojangles serves Cajun-seasoned fried chicken with a signature golden, seasoned crunch. "Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it's hot and fresh," writes a Redditor. The only con? Customers complain that there aren't enough restaurants. "Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast," adds another.

Church’s Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken serves Southern-style, golden, crispy chicken with big portions at low prices. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers

Zaxby’s, a Southern chain with saucy, well-seasoned chicken fingers that are cooked to golden perfection. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings,” another agrees.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s tenders are so delicious and perfectly fried gold that it’s basically all they need to sell. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says Redditor u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes