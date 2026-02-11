4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Braised Short Ribs, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chain spots serve braised short ribs worth the splurge.

Braised short ribs are the ultimate comfort-food indulgence: tender, rich and packed with deep, savory flavor. While this slow-cooked classic is a staple at high-end steakhouses, some chain restaurants are elevating it to new heights, earning praise from chefs and diners alike. According to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, these four chain restaurants serve braised short ribs that are worth the trip.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

For a fine dining experience and an unforgettable plate of braised short rib, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a no-brainer. “The meat is cooked for 36 hours and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, port wine demi-glace, parsley-lemon gremolata,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s very tender and an excellent choice.”

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer is a newer steakhouse. The first location opened in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 and focuses on responsibly sourced food and high-quality ingredients. The small chain with three locations serves a 7X WAGYU SHORT RIB that Chef Corrie says is a must-try. “The short rib is cooked to perfection and paired with polenta, fried shallots that enhance the flavor,” he says.

STK

STK is a fun, modern steakhouse that feels more like a party than a formal steak dinner. The chain appeals to a particular crowd with its contemporary, energetic steakhouse‑meets‑lounge experience, featuring DJs, stylish décor, and an upbeat atmosphere. “The braised beef short rib is served on top of a bed of sweet corn pudding and it’s delicious,” says Chef Corrie. But you can switch out the corn for another item if you prefer like mashed potatoes. The meal is so tender it fell right off the fork. This is a dish you shouldn’t skip,” he raves.

The Capital Bar & Grill

The Capital Bar & Grill is a go-to place for aged, dry-aged steaks, seafood, and classic steakhouse entrées, but some locations also serve braised short rib, which Chef Corrie praises. “The ribs are slow-cooked in a rich red wine reduction until they are very tender,” he says. “They come with creamy horseradish whipped potatoes and fresh vegetables, which makes it an admired and well-loved dish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e