No. 1 Restaurant With the Best Short Ribs, According to Butchers

Butchers reveal the single restaurant they trust most for rich, perfectly cooked short ribs.

Short ribs can be rich, tender, and unforgettable — if they’re done right. They’re one of the most flavorful cuts and while short ribs aren’t hard to find on a menu, not every plate is worth your time or money. To find the best spot, Eat This, Not That! asked butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, for his top choice. Here’s his No. 1 pick and what to look for when ordering short ribs.

What is Really Considered Short Ribs

When ordering short ribs, make sure to know what you’re really getting. According to Chef Thomas, you might not be getting what you think. “As a butcher, I’ve watched the short rib trend grow for years now,” he says. “These days, most of what people call short ribs actually comes off the chuck or chuck plate—boneless, great for long braising, but not the classic cut,” he explains. “In traditional cooking or BBQ, true short ribs come from the plate. Those are the real deal.”

What Makes Crave-Worthy Short Ribs

When dining out, there are certain things to look for in short ribs. Chef Thomas explains. “Considered the Cadillac of beef ribs, plate short ribs are thick, richly marbled, with a proper fat cap and multiple bones running through them.” He says, “They’re the cut barbecue joints and smoking enthusiasts swear by.”

Cutting Short Ribs is No Easy Task

Chef Thomas, a third-generation Swiss butcher, explains how challenging it is to work with short ribs. “I remember the old days in our butcher shop, when we had to portion hundreds of pounds of short ribs for local restaurants and for Swissair catering,” he says. “Those were the good times, even though back then I felt tortured by the sheer amount of work—hours of trimming, cutting, and knife skills.” He adds, “It was a grind, but over time I learned to respect the craft behind those ribs. They became a permanent part of our offerings.”

The Art Behind Short Ribs Through a Butcher’s Eyes

To understand why this cut stands out, Chef Thomas shared how years of breaking down beef transformed the way he sees short ribs. "Even today, when I see a chuck roll or roast, my mind immediately jumps to how I might coax a short rib out of it," says Chef Thomas. "And when I have a full plate section in front of me, I still see all the labor that goes into it—but now I also remind myself how many people truly love this cut." He explains, "That shift in perspective changed everything. Instead of focusing on the work, I see the appreciation our customers have for the short ribs we prepare. It's rewarding in a way I didn't feel as a young butcher."

Paradiso in San Francisco

For nearly three decades, Paradiso in San Francisco has been a food hotspot and it’s the top place Chef Thomas loves for short ribs. “When I go out to eat, I usually choose chef-driven spots, not chains and one of my favorites is Paradiso where they serve short ribs Italian style, with a thick Sicilian tomato sugo,” he says. “Every time I have that dish, it brings me right back—reminds me why this cut has earned such a loyal following and why I’ve come to love working with it.”