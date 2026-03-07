We tasted boneless wings from seven chain restaurants to find the best.

I love Buffalo wings, but I also love fried boneless chicken wings. For one, they usually have more meat than a bone-in wing, and undeniably, are easier and less messy to eat. And sure, you can get boneless wings, skinless or cooked a little healthier, but is anything more delicious than deep-fried boneless wings? Nope. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best fried boneless wings.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is a Southern chain known for its saucy, well-seasoned, hand-breaded boneless wings that often have a major kick. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional)” another agrees.

Wingstop

Wingstop’s boneless wings are seasoned, juicy, bite-sized, and tossed in bold, craveable flavors. “Wingstop sauces and dry rubs are pretty good. The chicken itself is pretty standard / above average quality for fast food wings,” says one. Another adds, “especially cause you can get the boneless wing deal.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, also known as B-Dubbs or BWW, is a signature spot for boneless wings and endless sauces. “We are a Buffalo Wild Wings family. Always solid chicken and sauces are great. Also, they are big wings. So many wing places use such tiny wings,” one person interjects.

Chili’s

Chili's is famous for its chicken wings and crispy boneless wings, sized right and served with tangy sauces. "It's Just Wings, virtual kitchen of Chili's, has nice sized wings," one person reveals. "chili's boneless wings slap," adds another.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s boneless wings are a staple on the bar and appetizer menus as they are shareable and delicious. “I’ll eat Applebees boneless wings forever. Classic Buffalo sauce slaps. And unlimited wing season? Forget about it,” a diner says.

Hooters

I will never not endorse Hooters wings or fried shrimp. My ex-husband was obsessed with the boneless wings smothered in legendary sauces. “They have really good wings. Bone in and boneless are both great,” one Redditor says. “I love hooters boneless wings. They’re my absolute favorite boneless wings with the hot buffalo sauce,” another says.

WingZone

WingZone is a sleeper spot for boneless wings. “I never really see them talked about on here, but WingZone has the best boneless wings I’ve had. Their sauces are great too. Better than Wingstop imo,” one person says.