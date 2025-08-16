7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Classic Burgers

When the craving hits, is there anything better than a classic hamburger? There is a reason why burgers are on the menu of almost every restaurant, especially the OG hamburger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and melted cheese – possibly with pickles and onion if that floats your boat. In case you are catching a hamburger craving, there are lots of burgers you should try. Here are 7 chain restaurants, sit-down and fast-food, that nail the classic burger.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is known primarily for chicken wings, but the burgers are not to be missed. “Hear me out… Buffalo Wild Wings All-American Burger. Please try it 🥹,” one Redditor maintains. “I second the all American from BWW.,” another agrees. “Bro. BWW’s burgers are shockingly good,” another said.

Culver’s

Culver’s is a no-brainer for a restaurant-worthy burger if you live in the Midwest. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor maintains “the double deluxe is delish.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is one of the fastest-growing and popular chains in America, famous for offering lots of value with everything from steaks to ribs. However, diners recommend trying the burger. “Texas Roadhouse reg cheeseburger is good af. I get it there every time,” one says. “Agreed! Texas Roadhouse is oddly good,” another says.

7 Best Fast-Food Burgers of All Time, According to Chefs

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-growing fast food chain, sells delicious smash burgers, offering a lot of bang for the buck. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack burgers are delicious and classic. “No hormones and no antibiotics ever,” is proudly declared on the Shake Shack website. “Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun.” The chain “hands down” serves the best burgers, one Redditor maintains. “There’s something in the crack that they use to coat the Pattie’s and give them that crust. Mmmmmmmm.” Another adds that the Shake Shack burger is “more elevated than McDonald’s or Burger King.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In-N-Out

In-N-Out isn’t available in most states, but the chain is known for serving up one of the best OG burgers. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says. The chain is very serious about its “Freshness You Can Taste” slogan. It always serves “only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. “We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves starting with fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.” Burger patties are made “one at a time, cooked fresh to order.” Fans maintain that you can taste the difference.

Chili’s

Lots of diners also swear that Chili’s has a game-changing burger. “My pick is also Chili’s. The old timer. It’s basic. But I’ve had it more than a dozen times, at several locations. Consistently good,” one says. “They always hit,” another agreed.