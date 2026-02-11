3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cookies Fresh Out of the Oven, According to Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs say these chains serve the best warm, fresh-baked cookies.

Everyone loves a warm, fresh cookie, but some chains do it better than others by delivering soft, melty, just-baked perfection that keeps customers coming back. To find out which ones truly stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked pastry chefs—people who live and breathe baked goods every day—for their top picks. The result? Three restaurant chains where the cookies are so good, you’ll want to eat them straight out of the oven.

Levain

Levain Bakery has locations nationwide and has become a cultural icon because it understands how to take a simple cookie and transform it into a larger-than-life, indulgent, perfectly balanced, and consistently craveable experience. “Levain Bakery gets it right by baking to order, crisp edges, soft centers and true butter flavor,” says Eleni Louca, pastry chef at Hello Halloumi in the West Village, NYC. Katherine Sprung, NYC, pastry chef, founder of Squish Marshmallows also loves the Levain’s cookies because they are “substantial, weighing in at 6oz, so they’re not skimping.” Chef Katherine explains, “There are those mound-like shapes that have a crisp edge and exterior, but slightly underbaked center. I love the texture and flavor, and my favorites are the classic chocolate chip and walnut, and the oatmeal raisin.” She adds, “They’ve been around for 30 years, so there’s a reason they’ve been selling these cookies so long.”

Bristol Farms

Bristol Farms is a gourmet grocery chain in Southern California that brings together the personal touch of a local butcher, baker, and specialty market into one convenient location. It’s a go-to for the best cookies, according to Christina Karras, founder and CEO of Dolce by Tina. “One of my favorite classic chocolate chip cookies is from Bristol Farms,” she says. “What makes it stand out is the ingredient quality and the baked good butter, real chocolate, and a soft center with set edges. Whenever you pick one up, you can taste how fresh it is!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Insomnia Cookies

For late-night cravings, few places satisfy your sweet tooth like Insomnia Cookies. Hours vary by location, but many bakeries stay open until 1 a.m. on weeknights and 3 a.m. on weekends. For night owls and college students alike, it’s a true gem. For Chef Eleni, the large chain is another favorite. “Insomnia Cookies keeps things simple with warm, soft cookies meant to be eaten immediately,” she says.