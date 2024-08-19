15 High-Protein Egg Recipes for Weight Loss

Eggs aren't just for a quick scramble or a hard-boiled snack—they're incredibly versatile and can be the star of any meal, whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Not only are eggs delicious, but they're also packed with nutrients like antioxidants, healthy fats, and high-quality protein, making them an ideal choice for those looking to eat healthier or lose weight. If you're searching for high-protein egg recipes to support your goals, keep reading.

Research shows that the protein in eggs can help curb cravings, keep you full, support lean muscle growth, and boost metabolism—key factors for weight loss. With 6 grams of protein per egg, they're an easy way to boost your intake, especially when paired with other protein-rich foods for a more filling meal.

For inspiration on what to cook, read on to learn 15 new high-protein egg recipes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Then, check out these 20 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods.

Sausage and Mushroom Frittata

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Protein : 20 g

Wake up to a high-protein meal with this easy-to-make frittata. With protein from eggs, chicken sausage, and goat cheese, this meal is loaded with nutrients and so delicious that you'll want to eat it every day. Another benefit? Frittatas are great for meal prep because you can put them in the fridge and reheat them in the morning when you're ready.

Get our recipe for a Sausage and Mushroom Frittata.

32 High-Protein Lunch Ideas That Keep You Full

Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 415

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 625 mg

Protein : 34.5 g

The ingredients inside this breakfast burrito are loaded with protein, like the eggs, chicken sausage, shredded cheese, and black beans. But if you want to turn up the protein even more, use a protein tortilla like the ones from La Tortilla Factory.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Burritos.

Breakfast Tacos With Bacon and Spinach

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Protein : 23 g

Breakfast tacos can be the perfect way to start your morning because they're easy to make and you can personalize them to be exactly how you want. Load up these tacos with protein-rich ingredients like bacon, eggs, and cheese, and enjoy this savory meal before your day begins.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Tacos With Bacon and Spinach.

10 Best High-Protein Cereals

Sunny-Side Up Egg Pizza

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 682

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,242 mg

Fiber : 2 g

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 34 g

Fried eggs on pizza? Yes, please! This meal is a bit more indulgent than others on the list in terms of calories and sodium, but the protein count is ideal for those wanting a high-protein meal they can enjoy. Plus, it's always fun to treat yourself every now and then, and this pizza will certainly feel like a treat.

Get our recipe for Sunny-Side Up Egg Pizza.

Ultimate BLT Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Protein : 31 g

Bacon, sourdough, and a fried egg give this BLT sandwich over 30 grams of filling protein, and with a few slices of tomatoes and some lettuce, you'll have a tasty, balanced meal to enjoy for lunch or dinner.

Get our recipe for Ultimate BLT Sandwich.

Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato and Chicken Sausage

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Protein : 13 g

With just one egg, this sweet potato and chicken sausage hash provides around 13 grams of protein. That may not be a lot for some people, so add another egg for more.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato and Chicken Sausage.

25 High-Protein Recipes That Are Also Low in Calories

Black Bean Omelet

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Protein : 19 g

This black bean omelet is the perfect vegetarian-friendly, high-protein breakfast. Made with protein-rich ingredients like black beans, eggs, and feta cheese, you'll feel full and satiated until lunchtime.

Get our recipe for Black Bean Omelet.

Open-Face Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich With Chipotle Mayo

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 395

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Fiber : 10 g

Sugar : 8 g

Protein : 33 g

With 33 grams of filling protein for less than 400 calories, this ham and cheese sandwich is a meal that can help you stick to your nutrition goals. Besides being high in protein, this sandwich is also super high in fiber, with 10 grams to help with satiety and healthy digestion.

Get our recipe for Open-Face Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich With Chipotle Mayo.

Sunrise Sandwich With Turkey, Cheddar, and Guacamole

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 980 mg

Protein : 24 g

With almost 25 grams of protein, this turkey breakfast sandwich will help you meet your goals and satisfy your cravings. It's made with high-protein ingredients like turkey, eggs, and American cheese, and using a whole-wheat English muffin can add protein and fiber to your meal.

Get our recipe for Sunrise Sandwich With Turkey, Cheddar, and Guacamole.

8 Highest-Quality Eggs on Grocery Store Shelves

Breakfast Pizza

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Protein : 26 g

This may not be exactly the type of pizza you're used to, but these mini breakfast pizzas are super healthy and full of 26 grams of protein. With a whole-wheat English muffin instead of pizza dough, you can enjoy toppings like eggs, ham, cheese, and salsa or make your own flavor variations based on what you're craving that morning.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Breakfast Pizza.

Egg Sandwich With Pastrami and Swiss

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 325

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Protein : 27 g

Treat yourself to a hot, melty breakfast sandwich that's full of flavor and protein with this egg, pastrami, and Swiss sandwich. The protein-rich ingredients, such as the pastrami, eggs, cheese, and whole-wheat English muffin, will fill you up and help keep you from mindless snacking before your next meal.

Get our recipe for Egg Sandwich With Pastrami and Swiss.

Scrambled Eggs With Salmon, Asparagus, and Goat Cheese

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Protein : 20 g

Scrambled eggs and cheese can be an easy breakfast to make, but regular scrambled eggs can get old after a while. Change things up by adding smoked salmon, goat cheese, and asparagus to your eggs, which will taste delicious and provide about 20 grams of satiating protein per serving.

Get our recipe for Scrambled Eggs With Salmon, Asparagus, and Goat Cheese.

12 Delicious Oatmeal Recipes for Weight Loss

Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 422

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 256 mg

Fiber : 19 g

Sugar : 17 g

Protein : 26 g

Using turkey sausage in your breakfast hash instead of pork can help reduce your meal's total fat and calories while still providing a ton of protein—all of which is great for many weight loss plans! Add in some sweet potatoes, peppers, and eggs, and you'll have a fully balanced meal to enjoy first thing.

Get our recipe for Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.

Steak and Eggs With Chimichurri

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Protein : 34 g

You may not have the financial budget to enjoy steak and eggs every day, but treating yourself to this meal from time to time can be great for your weight loss goals. It provides a whopping 34 grams of protein from the eggs and steak for only 400 calories.

Get our recipe for Steak and Eggs With Chimichurri.

Red and Green Breakfast Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 422 mg

Fiber : 8 g

Sugar : 7 g

Protein : 23 g

Some people may think a salad for breakfast sounds strange, but don't knock it until you've tried it. This flavorful meal contains 8 grams of fiber and 23 grams of protein for only 410 calories, which is a win-win for those wanting a healthy, high-protein meal.

Get our recipe for Red and Green Breakfast Salad.

25 Best High-Protein, Low-Carb Snacks for Weight Loss