7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

If you like a chicken with a serious kick, there is nothing spicier or more delicious than a fried Nashville hot chicken sandwich. The style of breast involves super-spicy seasoning in the breading, usually to the point that the final result is even fiery red in color. Where can you get the best Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, aside from a small mom-and-pop chicken shack in the city of music? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best fried Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.

Asad’s Hot Chicken

While Nashville is not in the name, Asad’s, a smaller but quickly growing Philly chain, serves up some of the most scorching fried chicken sliders in the country. “Asads is the best,” one Redditor declares, while another calls it “pretty tasty.” Customize your slider with six spice options, ranging from No Spice to Scorchin’.

PDQ

PDQ Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches are delicious and have amassed a cult following. Each sandwich is made with 2 crispy tenders dipped in Nashville Hot sauce with dill pickles on a brioche bun. “It features two plump, crispy tenders topped with pickles and oozing with flavor. As I take my first bite, the crunch is incredible! You can hear that satisfying crunch! 😍 The Nashville hot seasoning adds just the right kick – enough to excite your taste buds without overwhelming them,” a Tik Tok’er confirms in a review.

Hattie B’s

Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken Fried Sandwich features a “boneless, skinless chicken breast fried to perfection and spiced your way,” the menu reads. It is served on a toasted bun with the restaurant’s “Nashville Comeback Sauce” and Kosher pickles. It can also be ordered Southern-spicy with no heat or with a Sweet & Smoky dry rub. “Hattie B’s is pretty amazing for being the big chain place Nashville is known for. They’re very consistent,” one Redditor writes. “I’ve had every nashville hot chicken in the book and Hattie Bs is spectacular,” another Redditor declares.

Angry Chickz

Angry Chickz Nashville hot chicken sandwich is a major hit. The chain, famous for spicy tenders, allows guests to customize their heat level from “Country” to “Angry,” ensuring a tailored experience for every taste. The sandwich order comes with two hot chicken sliders with slaw, pickles, and fries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

While not quite at Nashville status, Popeye’s famous juicy, heavily seasoned Cajun-spiced chicken sandwich is often considered the best option at a nationwide chain. “It isn’t particularly close. It is a sauce that makes it spicy though, not the chicken itself,” one person shares. “Popeyes breading and Spicy seasoning are far superior,” another agreed.