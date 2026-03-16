7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Ribeye and Baked Potato

These seven chain restaurants are known for serving the best ribeye and baked potato.

I love a good ribeye steak. However, the flavorful, tender cut from the beef rib primal has rich marbling, resulting in a juicy, buttery texture and delicious flavor that is pretty, well, rich. When I order a ribeye, I usually keep my accompaniments a little lighter. A baked potato and veggies are two of my go-tos. Where can you get the best ribeye and baked potatoes? Here are 7 chain restaurants to hit.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

The Del Frisco’s Double Eagle 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor, is heaven on earth. I recently shared one with my boyfriend for Valentine’s Day, and it was indulgent to say the least. It is literally like butter, and you don’t have to eat too much to fill you up. The high-end restaurant also serves a massive, high-quality loaded baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives that diners order on repeat.

Texas Roadhouse Ft. Worth Ribeye

Texas Roadhouse’s Ft. Worth Ribeye and Bone-In Ribeye are both crowd pleasers, cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. And, you can’t go wrong with a spud. “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

LongHorn Steakhouse Outlaw Ribeye

LongHorn’s Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” And, diners agree. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. The loaded baked potato is also a hit. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. According to Redditors, the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Ruth’s Chris Sizzling Ribeye

Ruth’s Chris Steak House has a 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye on the menu, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy,” and diners consider it worth every cent. And, the baked potatoes are a favorite side, large, russet potatoes, rubbed with oil/butter and salt, then baked at 400°F-425°F for about 60 minutes until the skin is crisp and the inside is fluffy. They are served with butter, sour cream, and chives. A common loaded, twice-baked, or cheesy variation involves mixing the scooped-out potato with cheddar, Monterey Jack, butter, and cream, then baking again until golden

Fleming’s Prime Bone-In Ribeye

Fleming’s considers its Prime Bone-In Ribeye one of its “specialty cuts,” sourced from grain-fed, ranch-raised cattle and wet-aged for a minimum of 21 days. There is also a Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, “16oz of rich, robust flavor, signature seasoning, and exceptional tenderness from our meticulous dry-aging process.” Diners always order the loaded baked potato at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. “The baked potato was just the way I liked it and when they LOAD it, they do not skimp on the bacon,” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton’s The Steakhouse Prime Ribeye

Morton’s The Steakhouse’s 22-ounce bone-in ribeye is a massive, delicious steak that diners are obsessed with. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak for two. It is also famous for its “one-pounder” giant Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes, with crispy, salted skin and a fluffy interior, served hot and often topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives.

Outback Steakhouse Bone-In Ribeye

The Bone-In Ribeye, a juicy, flavorful, fatty cut of meat that delivers big flavor, is an Outback repeat order. “Was at Outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit. The Outback Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato is a large, Idaho russet potato with a signature salty, crispy skin, topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions. It is commonly offered as a side dish or customized, providing a savory, fluffy-interior baked potato experience.