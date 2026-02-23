These soup and sandwich combos keep diners coming back.

The combination of soup and a sandwich never gets old. There is something about the duo that is just all sorts of right. A hot, savory cup of soup paired with a carby, protein and veggie delight just hits all the flavor and texture notes. This is why there are so many soup and sandwich combos at your favorite restaurants. Which are the best? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best soup and sandwich combos, according to diners.

Jason’s Deli

The Manager’s Special at Jason’s Deli comes with a half sandwich of your choice, chips, and one side, which includes a cup of soup, fruit or mac & cheese. “I love the soups,” one Redditor says.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s serves savory soups with toasted sandwiches, which can be paired together as part of its Mix & Match deal, starting at $9.79. Get a half sandwich, including the The Original with ham, salami, 3 cheese, olives, lettuce, onion, tomato, mustard, and signature sauce on a sourdough bun with a choice of soup, including Brocooli and Cheese or Loaded Baked Potato .

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Over at Potbelly, you can pair one of the chains toasty melts with a cup of soup, including its signature Broccoli Cheddar or Chicken Pot Pie, as part of the Pick Your Pair combo. It comes with a “skinny” sandwich and any cup of soup, chili, or mac & cheese.

Cheesecake Factory

If you are looking for a sit down dining experience, Cheesecake Factory has a great lunch combo. Order Renee’s Fresh Turkey Sandwich or Renee’s Chicken-Almond Salad Sandwich, which comes with one-half sandwich, a cup of soup, and a green salad for $17.95.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe has a few options for creamy soups house sandwiches combo. The Choose Two Deal for $13.79 includes your choice of any 1/2 panini, 1/2 sandwich, cup of soup, cafe salad, or cafe pasta. There is also a Kids Combo that comes with any half kids’ sandwich paired with a small soup and your choice of bakery chips or baby carrots. Served with your choice of fresh fruit or freshly baked cookie and milk, 12 oz soft drink, or kids’ juice.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread's popular You Pick 2 combo put the sandwich chain on the map, allowing customers to choose any half sandwich, cup of soup, or half salad with a free side, prices varying by selection. Popular soup options include Broccoli Cheddar and Chicken Noodle, while the Bacon Turkey Bravo, Frontega Chicken, and Toasted Italiano are highly rated sandwiches.