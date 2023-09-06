6 Steakhouse Chains With the Best NY Strip Steak, According to Chefs

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The New York strip is a tender, flavorful cut that should be at the top of almost everyone's list, whether you're grilling at home or dining at a steakhouse. It's popular with both hungry diners and chefs alike, because the cut consists of a muscle that does little work, meaning it's packed with flavor.

"The New York strip cut comes from the beef sub-primal short loin of the cow, which is in the center of the cow's body," explains chef and culinary producer Sarah Blair, whose extensive TV credits include popular shows Bar Rescue and BBQ Pitmasters. "This subprimal loin is part of the primal loin, which contains the tenderloin. Filet mignon is the most succulent portion of the tenderloin. When the tenderloin is removed from the loin, the beef strip is left, which we know today as the New York strip."

Many of the popular steakhouse chains around the country serve gorgeous New York strip steaks, though some do a better job than others. We turned to professional chefs to share their favorites. Here's where the pros go when they're craving a strip steak.

1 The Capital Grille

Dry Aged Strip au Poivre (14 oz) : 730 cal, 41 g fat (20 g saturated fat), 510 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (2 g sugar), 85 g protein

This higher-end spot has over 60 award-winning locations across the country, and is known from coast to coast for its dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and attention to service. The Capital Grille does steak very, very well, and Blair is a fan, noting, "This American Classic restaurant showcases its dry-aged meat, and therefore I would order the NY strip because they will be well versed in this cut."

2 Davio's Steakhouse

55-day USDA Prime aged strip steak : Nutrition information unavailable

This Italian-inflected steakhouse chain has locations in Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas, and is known for its carefully aged meats and pasta dishes. Blair says the 55-day USDA Prime aged strip steak is worth ordering, saying, "I would go with the NY strip for this Italian meat establishment."

3 Fogo de Châo

Wagyu New York Strip (20 oz) : 1345 calories (additional nutrition information unavailable)

One of the top-grossing steakhouse chains, with annual sales upwards of $200 million, the Brazilian-influenced Fogo de Châo offers a vast selection of meat, but the New York strip is worth sampling, says Blair. "This restaurant is dedicated to its Brazilian meat heritage and culture and has Wagyu and Dry-Aged beef," she explains. "I would order the NY Strip."

4 Morton's The Steakhouse

Prime New York Strip (16 oz) : 1060 calories (additional nutrition information unavailable)

Founded in Chicago in 1978, the upscale chain Morton's has over 50 restaurants in the U.S. and several international locations. You know exactly what you're getting at Morton's: the classic steakhouse experience, a dependable wine list, and big portions of aged USDA Prime meats. Blair is a fan of the strip steak at Morton's, saying, "I would go with the NY Strip here, as it's an American classic for an American classic restaurant. They will be well versed with this cut."

5 The Palm

Prime New York Strip : Nutrition information unavailable

With locations around the country, The Palm is known for its generous steaks, American-style Italian dishes, and of course, famous celebrity caricatures sprinkling the walls. It's also a favorite spot to get a strip steak for chefs, who also praise the chain's side dishes.

"I really enjoy The Palm," says William Rosenberg, executive chef at B|stro 38 in New York City. "I love their NY striploin, 1/2 and 1/2 crispy fried onions and potatoes, creamed spinach and 3 cheese au gratin potatoes." Grant Kneble, chef and owner of Freddy J's Bar and Kitchen in Mays Landing, N.J., is also a fan: "The Palm's NY Strip is a consistent pleasure—always perfectly seared, maintaining that juicy, beefy flavor that NY Strip lovers crave."

6 Rare Society

40-DAY DRY-AGED BONE-IN NY STRIP : Nutrition information unavailable

One of the smaller chains among the various chef picks, Rare Society operates five restaurants along the Southern California coast. The regional destination specializes in meats from extremely high-quality purveyors, according to Blair. "They have high-quality purveyors here, such as Snake River Farms out of Idaho," she says. "The NY Strip would be fantastic here!"