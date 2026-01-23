4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Sushi, According to Chefs

From Nobu to Sugarfish, chefs share the chain restaurants serving sushi worth ordering.

From fresh fish to perfectly seasoned rice, great sushi takes skill. Sushi is an art—and not all rolls are created equal. Whether it’s the quality of the fish, the precision of the rice, or the balance of flavors in each roll, the best sushi combines technique, freshness, and care. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to weigh in on the restaurants that consistently get it right, delivering sushi that’s worth every bite. Here are the top five picks.

Nobu

Nobu is a celebrity hotspot that gets a lot of attention for a reason. The high-end chain combines top-tier food, luxury ambiance, celebrity cachet, and creative innovation, which makes it highly desirable for food lovers, trendsetters, and those seeking a special experience. Emmy Clinton, a recipe developer, home chef, and the founder of Entirely Emmy, which specializes in creating delicious, wholesome recipes. “The sushi at Nobu is delicious because it’s always fresh and handled well– every cut has a natural sweetness and wonderful texture,” she says. “Nobu focuses on incorporating heat, citrus hints, and umami flavors in a very balanced way that doesn’t take away from the freshness of the fish or overpower its flavor.” Clinton adds, “Also, because Nobu is globally located, no matter

where you are in the world, if you are craving sushi, you know you can find a dependable spot.”

Sugarfish

Sugarfish is another go-to for Clinton. “Sugarfish is one of my favorite sushi chains because they keep their sushi simple and extremely fresh,” she says. “Their focus is on serving high-quality fish, and it shows. The way they season their rice and keep it at the perfect temperature adds so much to each roll. Sugarfish lets the quality of the fish speak for itself by keeping their sushi simple and consistently delicious!”

RA Sushi

RA Sushi is a small chain with a handful of locations across different states, and it’s a favorite of Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and recipe creator with Savory Experiments. “RA Sushi has unique and inventive rolls with a rock-n-roll atmosphere and delicious cocktails,” she says. “We’ve never had a bad experience. The chili ponzu yellowtail and viva las vegas rolls are my favorite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heiwa Shokudo

Bonus: Heiwa Shokudo isn’t a chain, but it’s a must-try place in Asheville, NC, according to JD Alewine, chef, cuisine expert and co-owner of Them Bites. “The food is very intentional, and you can tell the family that owns the restaurant cares a lot about their craft and customers,” says Chef JD. “It’s a local spot, and my wife and I are always thrilled to go there because it’s very little fuss, and quaint and we love that.” The salmon skin roll is a favorite for Chef JD. “It’s crisp, rich and satisfying, and it also highlights something I care about as a cook: using more of the fish and cutting down on waste. Salmon skin is often tossed, but it’s absolutely worth serving when it’s handled right.”