A butcher reveals the chain restaurants that serve the best tuna steaks.

Tuna steak has become a popular menu item at many chain restaurants, offering diners a seafood option that feels lighter yet still satisfying. However, the quality of tuna can vary widely depending on sourcing, handling, and preparation.

“A good tuna steak is quality plus restraint: firm, clean-cut tuna; thick enough to sear hard; cooked fast on high heat; finished with something bright (ponzu/citrus) so it stays clean and luxurious,” says Gabriel LLaurado, butcher, Co-Founder, CMO, CTO Meat N’ Bone. LLaurado explains, “At Meat N’ Bone, great tuna starts with how it’s sourced and handled. We look for fish that’s been properly bled, rapidly chilled, and protected by a strict cold chain, because temperature control is what preserves that clean flavor and firm, steak-like texture. He adds, “We also don’t buy tuna as a generic label—we choose by species, region, and seasonality, since the right origin and harvest window is often the difference between good and unforgettable.” To separate the truly worthwhile dishes from the mediocre ones, Eat This, Not That! asked LLaurado to share his picks for the best tuna steak. Here are his top three spots.

Nobu

Celebrity hotspot Nobu is a go-to for incredible sushi and according to LLaurado, the tuna steak should not be missed. “It’s perfectly seared outside, pristine center, and bright Japanese balance that lets the tuna stay the star,” he says. “They’re great at kissing by heat execution.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zuma

Zuma has a global reputation for high standards, great sushi and a buzz that matches its international destinations. “They do modern Japanese steak-style tuna beautifully—great sear, rare center, and sharp, citrus-forward flavors that feel high-end and intentional,” says LLaurado.

Roka Akor

Roka Akor is a premier steak, seafood and sushi small chain that LLaurado raves about. “Roka Akor is very consistent,” he says. ” They treat tuna like a luxury protein—strong sear, clean center, and flavors that support the fish instead of covering it up.”