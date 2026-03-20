Craving a massive rib rack? These chains serve the biggest portions.

Are you craving ribs with a big appetite? There are some chain restaurants that refuse to skimp when it comes to a rack of ribs. If you want the meatiest, most tasty, and generous rack of ribs, we have got you covered. Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger racks of ribs than any other chain.

Famous Dave’s St. Louis-Style Slab

Famous Dave’s St. Louis-Style Slab of ribs is a competition-style meal. The 12-bone ribs are hand-rubbed with spices slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. They “are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” a former pitmaster revealed on Reddit.

Chili’s Full Rack of Ribs

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs, a 3-section 2,800-calorie plate, will fill you up and then some. Each rib is full of flavor: smoky, tangy ribs slathered in signature sauces. “Had the ‘new and improved’ full rack of ribs today. Was really good,” one diner wrote on Reddit. “By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO. Obviously they would be beat by a competent local bbq joint but overall, they were very enjoyable. Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs,”

Texas Roadhouse Full Slab

Texas Roadhouse serves slow-cooked, hand-rubbed, extra meaty ribs that are hand-cut and glazed in its signature barbecue sauce. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” a Redditor exclaimed. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ 10-Bone Rack

High-density authentic oak-smoked bones, Mission BBQ’s full rack is a 10-bone rib, high-density and authentically oak-smoked. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says, calling it “incredible” and adding that it was “seasoned really nicely.”

Outback Steakhouse Full Rack

Outback Steakhouse serves its trademark Outback Ribs, “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce,” wood-fired, and served with two sides. “Ive always enjoyed them there. I remember then being pretty juicy and soft,” writes a Redditor.

LongHorn Steakhouse BBQ Ribs

LongHorn Steakhouse’s juicy baby back ribs are “slow-cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the brand says. Diners maintain they are delicious and some claim they are even better than the steak.