6 LongHorn Steakhouse Orders Chefs Recommend to Upgrade Any Meal

Turn standard meals into standout picks.

If you order the same thing every time you visit LongHorn Steakhouse, you might be missing out. According to Chef Shaiheem, Executive Chef of the Historic Fox Theatre and author of “I Know You Can Make This, the steakhouse has a few hidden gems — plus simple ordering hacks — that can turn a standard meal into something much better. “While LongHorn Steakhouse doesn’t have an official secret menu like In-N-Out, it is famous among regulars for being highly customizable,” he says. “Because they make several of their signature toppings and seasonings in-house, you can hack the menu to create dishes that aren’t listed.” Here are six secret menu items and chef-approved tricks to know before your next visit.

The Parm-Everything Hack

According to Chef Shaiheem, the parm-everything hack is the most popular secret order. “LongHorn’s Parmesan Crust (a mix of ranch, parmesan, garlic, and panko breadcrumbs) is technically only listed for the chicken,” he explained. “However, you can ask to have it added to anything for a small upcharge (usually around $2.50).” He explains, “Order Flo’s Filet and ask for it to be “Parmesan Crusted.” It turns a lean steak into an incredibly rich, decadent meal. Try it on the mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, or even the LongHorn Salmon.”

Secret Cinnamon-Sugar Butter

LongHorn serves warm honey wheat bread with standard salted butter. “However, because they have a cinnamon-sugar blend in the kitchen for their sweet potatoes, you can ask your server for a side of it,” Chef Shaiheem says. He shares, “Mix the cinnamon-sugar into your butter ramekin. It tastes exactly like the famous butter at Texas Roadhouse.”

The “Fire-Grilled” Request

Most boneless steaks at LongHorn (like the Sirloin or regular Ribeye) are cooked on a flat-top grill. Only the bone-in steaks (like the Outlaw Ribeye) are traditionally fire-grilled over an open flame. But here’s the trick. “You can actually request any steak to be fire-grilled,” Chef Shaiheem points out. “If you prefer that smoky, charred flavor over the salty crust of a flat-top, just ask your server to have the ‘Grill Master’ put your steak on the fire grill instead.”

Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad

This is a fan-favorite “pro” order that isn’t on the menu. For this hack, Chef Shaiheem says to “Order a Caesar Salad and ask to top it with the Spicy Chicken Bites (which are usually an appetizer). The sweet chili-ginger sauce on the chicken mixes with the creamy Caesar dressing to create a flavor profile you won’t find anywhere else on the menu.”

Chili-Cheese Fries

Chili cheese fries are always a must-have, but they’re not always on the printed menu at LongHorn. However, Chef Shaiheem says, “most locations have the ingredients to make these because they serve both fries and loaded potato soup/chili.” He explains to “Ask for a side of seasoned fries topped with their white cheddar sauce and bacon bits from the potato station. It’s much heartier than the standard fries.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Kids Menu Hack for Adults

If you aren’t very hungry, LongHorn is known for being relaxed about age restrictions on the kids’ menu. According to Chef Shaiheem, “You can get a 6oz Sirloin or Grilled Chicken with a side and a drink for significantly less than the adult entree price, and the portion is often plenty for a light dinner.”