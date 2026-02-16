These 6 chains serve massive tomahawk steaks that steal the show.

Sometimes, only the biggest, most attention-grabbing steak will get the job done. In this case, order a tomahawk, which Ruth’s Chris explains is “essentially a ribeye beef steak specifically cut with at least five inches of rib bone left intact. The extra-long, french trimmed bone utilizes the same culinary technique that shapes a rack of lamb.” The result is a steak that “resembles a Native American tomahawk axe,” which is basically a bone-in ribeye. Where can you get the biggest and best tomahawk steaks? Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger tomahawk steaks than any other chains.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Tomahawk Ribeye

Ruth’s Chris serves a 40-ounce, bone-in Tomahawk masterpiece seared at 1,800 degrees for peak juiciness, a steak to “marvel” at says the restaurant. “A sophisticated, upscale variety – a properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds.” Diners agree. “It’s a limited edition bone in ribeye,” a Redditor states.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Prime Tomahawk is dry-aged with a buttery texture and deep flavor. The 33-ounce steak is $133 and is a total showstopper, per diners. “Just had one this evening at the Indy location probably close if not the best steak I’ve ever had,” a diner commented on an Instagram post.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro's specializes in massive tomahawks with rich, bold flavor. They source theirs from Australian Wagyu Westholme Cross Cattle, and a 32-ounce cut costs $195, while a 40-ounce cut costs $250.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky, the old-school New York steakhouse, serves bone-in ribeyes dry-aged to perfection. The upscale chain sources the meat from Snake River Farms, and in 2023, the Swinging Tomahawk Rib Eye, “44 oz. black grade Wagyu, carved tableside, crispy beef-fat potatoes – great to share,” was on the menu for a cool $240.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

At Morton’s, the “delicately marbled 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye, the statement cut for your table,” they say. Perfectly aged, the showstopper is sliced and served for two. Sometimes they offer a limited-time Dinner for Two complete with your choice of salad, two signature sauces or butters, and two sides to share. But the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye is usually on the menu for $149 (2370 cal.)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse serves a premium cut Tomahawk Steak with signature butters and sauces that make the Tomahawk shine. “We’ve become known for this jaw-dropping specialty cut. While it’s rapidly gaining notoriety in the culinary world, it’s still not commonly found on most menus. Our Prime Tomahawk steak is a superior, highly marbled cut of beef that delivers on all fronts: flavor, presentation, tenderness, size, and value. Heads will turn (including yours) when you order our Tomahawk ribeye,” the restaurant states. “It really doesn’t get much better than our Prime Tomahawk steak,” says Christian Hallowell, Corporate Executive Chef, Fleming’s..