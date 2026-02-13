 Skip to content

5 Chain Restaurants With Charbroiled Burgers That Taste Flame-Grilled

These chains still charbroil burgers for bold smoky flavor.
February 13, 2026

There are a few ways to cook a hamburger. One of the most delicious ways is to charbroil. A charbroiled burger is cooked on a super-hot open grill with a heat source beneath it. The patty sears on metal grates, sealing in juices, and ends up with a distinct smoky flavor. It’s not as common as it used to be because of environmental regulations. However, a handful of chain restaurants still use the cooking method. Here are 5 chain restaurants with charbroiled burgers that taste flame-grilled.

Portillos

Portillo’s

Portillo’s might be most famous for its juicy Italian roast beef sandwiches. However, the Midwest chain’s charbroiled burger, featuring a 1/3 lb beef patty seared for a smoky flavor, is served on a brioche bun with classic toppings and is wildly popular. “I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!” writes a Redditor. “Underrated – love the charr on them,” another adds.

Burger King

Burger King Whopper Jr.
Burger King

Burger King’s “flame-grilled” or “flame-broiled” burgers aren’t exactly charbroiled, but the cooking method produces a similar taste. The fast food chain uses an industrial broiler with real flames and a conveyor system to cook 100% beef patties, creating its signature char and smoky taste, a process they’ve used since the 1950s to provide a charred, “charbroiled” flavor.

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Carls Jr. double western bacon cheeseburger
Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. and its counterpart Hardee’s, famously charbroil their burgers. The signature charbroil, smoky flavor is why the chains have a cult following. This includes the trademark Western Bacon Cheeseburger (bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce), the Big Carl, and the spicy El Diablo.

Cook Out

Cook Out/Instagram

CookOut has mastered the backyard-style “Char-Grilled” burger. The juicy, smoky patties have a grilled crust, are seasoned simply with salt/pepper, cooked quickly over high heat, and loaded with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, or special sauces for that classic backyard BBQ taste.

The Habit Burger & Grill

Habit Burger

The Habit Burger & Grill is a SoCal-founded chain specializing in chargrilled burgers, cooked over an open flame for a signature seared taste. Yelp ranked it second among all burger chains. The signature Charburger, “layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun,” is the trademark burger. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients,” they said.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
