These chains still charbroil burgers for bold smoky flavor.

There are a few ways to cook a hamburger. One of the most delicious ways is to charbroil. A charbroiled burger is cooked on a super-hot open grill with a heat source beneath it. The patty sears on metal grates, sealing in juices, and ends up with a distinct smoky flavor. It’s not as common as it used to be because of environmental regulations. However, a handful of chain restaurants still use the cooking method. Here are 5 chain restaurants with charbroiled burgers that taste flame-grilled.

Portillos

Portillo’s might be most famous for its juicy Italian roast beef sandwiches. However, the Midwest chain’s charbroiled burger, featuring a 1/3 lb beef patty seared for a smoky flavor, is served on a brioche bun with classic toppings and is wildly popular. “I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!” writes a Redditor. “Underrated – love the charr on them,” another adds.

Burger King

Burger King’s “flame-grilled” or “flame-broiled” burgers aren’t exactly charbroiled, but the cooking method produces a similar taste. The fast food chain uses an industrial broiler with real flames and a conveyor system to cook 100% beef patties, creating its signature char and smoky taste, a process they’ve used since the 1950s to provide a charred, “charbroiled” flavor.

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Carl’s Jr. and its counterpart Hardee’s, famously charbroil their burgers. The signature charbroil, smoky flavor is why the chains have a cult following. This includes the trademark Western Bacon Cheeseburger (bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce), the Big Carl, and the spicy El Diablo.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cook Out

CookOut has mastered the backyard-style “Char-Grilled” burger. The juicy, smoky patties have a grilled crust, are seasoned simply with salt/pepper, cooked quickly over high heat, and loaded with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, or special sauces for that classic backyard BBQ taste.

The Habit Burger & Grill

The Habit Burger & Grill is a SoCal-founded chain specializing in chargrilled burgers, cooked over an open flame for a signature seared taste. Yelp ranked it second among all burger chains. The signature Charburger, “layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun,” is the trademark burger. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients,” they said.