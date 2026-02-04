7 Frozen Burgers Shoppers Say Actually Taste Flame-Grilled

Shoppers reveal frozen burger patties that deliver real flame-grilled flavor at home.

There are so many ways to cook a burger. One of the best is flame-grilled, cooking burger patties over an open flame, usually charcoal or gas, resulting in a signature smoky flavor, a charred exterior, and a juicy interior. If you don’t have time to hand-form beef patties and light up a grill, there are burgers in the freezer section that are basically ready to heat and eat. Here are 7 frozen burgers shoppers say actually taste like flame-grilled burgers.

Ball Park Flame Grilled Patties

Ball Park is famous for baseball-game-worthy hot dogs, but they also do a good job of duping the ballpark burger. The flame-grilled, fully cooked Ball Park Flame Grilled Patties offer a chargrilled taste. “These are perfection – taste like they just came off the grill,” writes one shopper. Another agrees that they “provide the meaty grilled meat taste” even when microwave-cooked.

Don Lee Farms Angus Burgers

Don Lee Farms Flame Grilled Angus Choice Beef Patties are a Sam’s Club favorite, an “indoor hamburger with an outdoor taste,” according to shoppers. “One of my coworkers recommended that I try theses patties for our Fourth of July Celebration at our hospital. Eating these patties was like eating a hamburger at an outdoor cookout. The patties did not disappoint. The flame grilled taste and the size of the patties were on point. Everyone enjoyed the taste and asked where did the patties come from. Since then several people have purchased and prepared with no regrets,” one writes. “!I was pleasantly surprised. My husband just threw them in the basket like most men do! I didn’t even know he got them til we were at check out. We had them for dinner and they were so tasty!! I would recommend them to all of my friends and family,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties, available in the freezer section of Costco, are another solid option with bulk shoppers. The one-third-pound frozen patties are made out of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else. “Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!” one TikToker recently confirmed.

Bubba Burger Original

Bubba Burger Beef Patties perfectly recreate an outdoor cookout and are made with a single ingredient, USDA Choice beef chuck. “Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste,” the brand states on its website. And, when you cook them, they develop a crust that tastes like it came off a backyard grill.

Good & Gather Angus Patties

Target’s Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties offer a juicy, sizzling taste with higher-quality meat. “Great flavor and they cook up nicely,” writes one shopper, while another adds they “aren’t greasy and don’t shrink when grilled.”

Good & Gather Steakhouse Seasoned Beef Burger Patties

Another delicious option from Target is the Good & Gather Steakhouse Seasoned Beef Burger Patties. “Tasty, charbroiled steak burger. Smokes on the stove, grills well with preparation utensils. I recommend, great packaging, solid sterile,” writes a shopper. “The best burger I’ve eaten so far. Juicy, rich & delicious,’ adds another.

Philly Gourmet Backyard Grillers Beef Patties

Philly Gourmet Backyard Griller Beef Patties, made by the same company as the popular Philly Cheesestaks, bring the flavor and fun of your favorite cookouts to any meal, any time, any place.