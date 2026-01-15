5 Best Chain Restaurant Chili Bowls, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants that consistently serve rich, hearty chili worth ordering.

Few dishes are as comforting, hearty and downright satisfying as a steaming bowl of chili. It’s the kind of meal that warms you from the inside out, but not all chili is created equal — some bowls are bland, some are overly salty, and others just don’t have the right balance of spice, texture, and richness. Eat This, Not That! Asked chefs who are chili fanatics to recommend spots that deliver servings that stand out. According to the culinary pros, these five spots consistently serve chili that hits all the right notes: bold, balanced, and deeply crave-worthy.

Mike’s Chili Parlor

Mike’s Chili Parlor has been around since 1922 and has become a legend in Seattle. “This place is an institution, and the holy grail of chili bowls,” says Kathi Kirk, Chef and Recipe Developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “The recipe has been handed down through multiple generations, which makes it super special,” she explains. “It’s been featured in the movie “Twice in a Lifetime”, and was on “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives” with Guy Fieri. She adds, “The chili is smooth, and the spices don’t overpower the flavors of the ingredients. The best part is the heavy mound of shredded cheese with chopped jalapeños!”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse might be the place to go for an affordable, delicious steak, but the chili should not be overlooked. “Texas Roadhouse chili is thick and meaty, with plenty of beef in every bite,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “It has a mild kick but isn’t overly spicy, which makes it easy to enjoy as a full bowl. A lot of people order it as a starter or alongside a sandwich because it feels hearty and satisfying.”

Wendy’s

Wendy's is known for their fresh burgers, but their chili is also a must-have. "Wendy's chili is thick, beefy, and well-seasoned," says Buchanan. "The beans are tender, the meat is mixed through evenly, and it tastes like it's been simmering for a while." She adds, "It's one of those menu items people order again and again because they know exactly what they're getting."

Jason’ Deli

If you’re in the mood for a great sandwich or salad with a side of chili, Jason’s Deli is a go-to, according to Buchanan. “Jason’s Deli chili is mild and thick, with a straightforward flavor,” she says. “It’s often ordered alongside sandwiches or baked potatoes and works well as an easy lunch option. It’s filling without being too heavy and doesn’t rely on a lot of heat.”

Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati hotspot that has everything from chili spaghetti to chili cheese dogs to chili fries. Plus, there are vegetarian options. “Skyline Chili is very different from traditional chili, which is why people either love it or are curious to try it,” Buchanan explains. “The chili is thinner, spiced differently, and usually served over spaghetti or hot dogs with shredded cheese on top. It’s a Cincinnati-style classic and more about flavor and tradition than heat.”