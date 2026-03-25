Discover the best fried clam strips and tartar sauce at national chains.

If you have ever been to New England, you are probably well aware of the deliciousness of clam strips and tartar sauce. If not, and you are struggling to understand the difference between fried clams and clam strips, one Redditor explains it. “When you get fried clams there are generally two options. Strips or whole belly. Strips are simply the clam with the belly removed. A whole belly clams refers to an entire clam that has been breaded and fried,” they wrote in a post about New England clam strips. “I personally prefer the whole belly because it has a much richer flavor but some people are opposed to the texture and opt for the strips.” Aside from a seaside spot on the East Coast, where can you enjoy the fried treat? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best fried clam strips and tartar sauce.

Captain D’s Clam Strips

Captain D’s Clam Strips are made with a quarter-pound of clams that are breaded and fried crisp, then served with D’s Dippin Sauce or a side of tangy tartar. “Captain Ds was on the menu tonight, fried clam & okra! Was really good!” one Facebooker shared. “Love their fish… oh and their tartar sauce,” another commented

Friendly’s Clam Strips Platter

The Clam Strips Platter at Friendly’s features golden, crispy hot clam strips, creamy tartar sauce, golden fries, lemon, and coleslaw. “The clam chowder was delicious and hot, and my brother said the clam strips were the best!” one Yelper shared.

Long John Silver’s Clams

Long John Silver’s Clam Strips are crispy, bite-sized perfection and are made even more delicious when paired with the chain’s tartar sauce. “Indulge in the delightful crunch of our Clam Strips – a snack-size serving of crispy, breaded clams. Savor the bite-sized goodness as each clam strip offers a perfect blend of crispy coating and tender clam flavor,” the restaurant says.

Legal Sea Foods Clams

The sweet and petite Crispy Fried Whole Belly Clams at Legal Sea Foods are sourced from New England, making them super authentic. You can order them in the traditional New England style or Cajun, each served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. “The clams were not your usual tough ‘clam strips’, they were clams with bellies–whole soft-shell clams. Hands down the BEST fried clams I’ve ever tasted,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

D.J.’s Clam Shack Strips

East Coast seafood chain D.J.’s Clam Shack has golden-fried Clam Strips with a coastal flavor on the menu, keeping diners coming back for more. “They have clam strips and full belly Ipswich clams, both are delicious. They are famous for their Lobster roll but let me tell you, their fries are crispy and delicious!” one diner said.

Red Lobster Clam Strips

Red Lobster Clam Strips are fried to a golden-brown and served with a signature sauce as part of the Admiral’s Feast. It comes with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips, and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden brown and served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.