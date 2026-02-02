From silver dollars to sky-high stacks, these chain restaurants serve pancakes diners say are massive.

If you are a pancake lover, you are well aware that there is something about a stack that just works. It would be strange if pancakes were laid out on a plate, single pancakes, instead of stacked high, one on top of the other. Luckily, there are a bunch of restaurants that serve huge stacks of pancakes to happy diners. Here are 7 chain restaurants known for massive pancake stacks.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkin’s has some of the best buttermilk pancakes, stacked high into tall towers, according to diners. “Buttery and soft pancakes,” writes one Reditor. And, the breakfast favorite, made fresh from Perkins’ signature buttermilk batter — light, fluffy, and golden-brown on the outside with a tender inside – is served all day long.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans serves silver dollar pancakes in huge stacks. ​​Plenty-O-Pancakes comes with five mini pancakes with whipped topping. They are served with one sausage link or bacon strip and a choice of beverage. Each order boasts 460 to 790 calories, depending on what sides you get.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House is one of my favorite breakfast chains, serving stacks of Silver Dollar pancakes. For an order, you get ten light, fluffy, and delicious Silver Dollar buttermilk pancakes. The San Diego location captioned a photo of the treats: “These Silver Dollar pancakes are a great way to start the day! ”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is legendary for its oversized portions, including huge stacks of delicious pancakes. Diners describe the pancakes as “sweet” and “enormous and quite delicious.”

Cracker Barrel

Hearty stacks, homestyle height. Cracker Barrel pancakes are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. The buttermilk pancakes come stacked and are served with warm syrup and real butter. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”

Denny’s

Denny’s OG pancakes are classic and comforting, and a recent recipe update made them even fluffier and richer, served in high stacks. The chain also offers many delicious specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain, if regular buttermilk pancakes bore you. All of them are delicious. And sometimes, the chain offers promos, like all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP, or International House of Pancakes, is the global destination for every type imaginable of pancake. Its soft and fluffy OG buttermilk pancake comes in endless flavor combos like cupcakes, strawberry bananas, and New York cheesecake, stacked high. One Redditor calls them “fluffy and spongey, flavorful,” while another hails them for consistency. “They thick but they good. And they taste the same at every restaurant, instead of it varying like a Cracker Barrel or Denny’s.”